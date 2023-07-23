Former Tasmanian nominees for Australian of the Year awards are encouraging the public to nominate deserving members of the community before the deadline closes in a week.
Dr Scott Bell, former GP, environmentalist and 2023 Tas Senior Australian of the Year nominee said that the "fundamental quality" that nominees share is recognising that "they're part of a whole, that they are not just individuals".
Dr Bell is so passionate about wildlife and the planet and he's been arrested nine times and convicted four times for peacefully protesting for what he believes in.
As a GP, his work spanned regional Tasmania, remote Aboriginal communities in Western Australia and the Northern Territory to the jungle villages in Laos, and in Burundi.
Dr Bell said that it was a "privilege" and "humbling" when he was nominated. He met numerous interesting people on the road towards the finals.
"All of them struck me as people who are community minded," he said.
"They weren't inward looking sort of hedonistic, self-centred sort of go-getters, but they were outward looking people," Dr Bell said.
It's important to recognise them because a lot of them "are self motivated to do something for the community that has nourished them and has looked after them, and is still looking after them", he said.
"I believe it's important that the community or society or the country can recognise people who have selflessly made contributions, who have given back, who have perhaps given back more than they've received from the community in which they live."
Keith Parker, volunteer ambulance officer and 2023 Tas Local Hero said that as the deadline approaches, people should nominate Tasmanians who have no other expectations apart from doing the right thing.
Mr Parker specialised in explosive ordnance during his Army career and served overseas, assisting the United Nations (UN) on several occasions.
He also acted as an Australian representative to help negotiate weapons surrender during a period of conflict in the Solomon Islands.
Since 2011 Mr Parker has contributed more than 1500 hours a year as a volunteer ambulance officer (VAO) for Ambulance Tasmania in Sheffield.
Winning the Local Hero category was a shock as there were "so many brilliant people" who were nominated alongside him, Mr Parker said.
"It was really just quite amazing how many good people are in Australia. I was quite astounded."
When nominating, people should look at those who are "doing something to just help another Australian", Mr Parker said.
"It could be environmental, it could be social, it could be programs to help people disadvantaged.
"It's the people who tried to make the country better and I think that if we encourage and promote and recognise that we're just going to go from strength to strength."
There's just one week left to make a nomination for the 2024 Australian of the Year Awards.
Nominations must be submitted on the Australian of the Year website by midnight AEST on Monday 31 July 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.