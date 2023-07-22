Tanya Chantler, owner of Red Fox Antiques, sometimes feels like she's from a different time.
When she got her first job as a teenager, she get her pay and go to Guildford where you could buy antiques in Western Australia, and "blow" all her money on antique pieces for her bedroom.
Her shop on 37 Tamar Street feels like a cabinet of curiosities. It's filled with earthy tones, flashes of copper and accents of blue and white - all the colours and textures that she loves.
There are fur coats hanging on the ceiling, shelves lined with leather bound books and flowers standing in blue ceramic vases.
Mrs Chantler moved to Tasmania 11 years ago and was looking to leave a job she hated for one that she could enjoy.
Antiques are in her blood and her parents owned an antique shop in Holland where she was born. But still, selling antiques is something that she "fell into," she said.
Tasmania is a "fabulous" place to sell antiques, she said.
"The history, especially the colonial history that we have, it's been preserved quite well in Tasmania."
She gets many buyers from the mainland who say there aren't a lot of shops like hers on the mainland.
"And that's something they find attractive about Tasmania."
What's also special about the trade in Tasmania is that antique businesses support each other, she said.
"I think it's best that we all support each other because we're all doing something slightly different things.
"And it would be great if Tasmania was sort of looked at as an antiques destination in that regard.
"There's a bit of a network, especially in Launceston, that we refer clients to each other," she said.
She also feels very supported by her husband.
What she loves about the trade is being surrounded by things that she loves and being able to discover and learn new things as she's sourcing new items. This typically happens through estates, auctions and by meeting people.
"I just tend to look for things that are well made and you know will tell a story and will last forever."
"It's always good to know the provenance of an item. So it's wonderful when you get to go to a home or in a beautiful old house and to find out where the pieces came from, and who owned them, and what their history is, because it just adds to the whole piece when you're trying to sell it."
But it's also a trade that has its challenges, particularly after the pandemic, when it's become more difficult to source antiques, she said.
"It's getting harder but there seems to be an abundance of interesting things," she said.
But she's hopeful in passing on the love of antiques to the next generation.
And a lot of her clientele are younger people who purchase more affordable items like postcards or old photographs, she said.
"Younger people actually love books, which is really fantastic.
"I love it. It's just great. It's very heartening to see that age group is interested. I hope that never changes."
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
