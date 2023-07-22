The Examiner
North Launceston's fast start defeats Launceston in TSL Northern derby

Josh Partridge
Josh Partridge
Updated July 22 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 6:30pm
A seven-goal first term proved to be the difference in the Tasmanian State League's Northern derby as North Launceston defeated Launceston 9.14 (68) to 5.8 (38) at Windsor Park.

