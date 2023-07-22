A seven-goal first term proved to be the difference in the Tasmanian State League's Northern derby as North Launceston defeated Launceston 9.14 (68) to 5.8 (38) at Windsor Park.
The win marked 11 in a row for the competition's in-form line-up, who are looking to add to their five premierships in six years throughout the 2010s.
"I was obviously really happy with the start, we put seven goals on in the first quarter and it really looked like we were dominating the game, especially around stoppages," coach Brad Cox-Goodyer said.
"It ebbed and flowed after that ... it was a pretty frustrating game as a coach, watching the ball go back and forth between the arcs and both game styles worked against each other and no team were able to get a run on in that second half."
The Bombers kicked two in as many minutes to open the game and get on top, adding a third through Brandon Leary before Launceston got their first - a Lockie Presnell dribble.
However, the visitors answered straight back, with Brad Cox-Goodyer moving around onto his left to kick his second. Harvey Griffiths joined his coach on two soon after and Launceston replied through Jones but just like before, the Bombers answered with goals to Connor Young and Leary.
The Blues ended the quarter by pouncing on a rare Cox-Goodyer turnover, marked by Dylan Riley while kicking backwards.
At the break, Launceston coach Mitch Thorp pleaded with his side to fix the stoppage work as North won the clearances 18-2 in the first quarter to lead by 27 points.
"It was just a case of letting them get the game on their terms around the footy and they obviously hit the scoreboard too frequently in that first patch," Thorp said.
"Ultimately, you can make all the assessments you like, we're just not quite good enough just yet.
"They're a side that have had probably 12 months' development with the young guys. They obviously missed finals last year and they've come back with a vengeance and they're probably the best in the competition at the moment."
Launceston responded quickly as Arie Schoenmaker nailed a 60-metre left-footer on the run before scoring slowed in the second term, with only Theo Ives adding to the board through a spectacular pack mark and goal.
Classic derby play ensued to start the third term as neither side gave an inch until 24 minutes in with Will Manshanden booting the first goal of the half.
It looked like highly-touted AFL draft prospect Colby McKercher was going to break the deadlock earlier, taking several bounces in a massive gut-running effort before his kick fell just short.
After just one goal between the pair in the second term, the Blues needed six goals to catch their cross-town rivals.
Jake Hinds slotted one early to kick their first since the second quarter and had their chances to make inroads towards the margin late, but were unable to take them.
Both sides had injury concerns to their rucks with the Blues losing Joe Groenewegen to his troublesome ankle early in the game, while Alex Lee had a shoulder complaint in the third but continued on.
He was one of the Bombers' best, combining with Nathan Pearce, Blade Sulzberger and Ben Simpson to produce the early goals, while the returning Heath Ollington also impressed.
"I thought he grew into the game, it's only his second or third game with us this year but he keeps putting his hand up to be drafted at the end of the year."
For the Blues, Gillow brothers Bailey and Josh were "by far" the Blues' best according to Thorp, while McKercher "did as Colby does" with more than 30 disposals.
Presnell also pleased as the Blues "didn't have anyone that grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck".
Dealt next week's bye, Launceston have a crucial game against Clarence for third place coming up in a fortnight's time.
"We're just looking to qualify [for finals] and give ourselves a chance," Thorp said.
"I've been on record before saying we're probably not quite there yet, we're probably aware there's a couple of teams ahead of us but we feel like we're certainly closing the gap.
"Last week [against Kingborough] it was four points, this week it was 30 but last time we played North we got blown off the park and that was over a longer period of time, today it was 15 minutes.
"So we're happy not to be the best team in July but we want to be the best come September."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.