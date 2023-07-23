The breathtaking movements of the classical opera and the patriotic songs of Australiana will fill the Princess Theatre this month courtesy of an internationally-renowned act.
The Australian Tenors will present everything from the arias of Giacomo Puccini to the musicals of Andrew Lloyd Webber in their upcoming Launceston concert on July 29.
Composed of five of the best tenor voices in the country, The Australian Tenors will arrive backed by The Southern Cross Orchestra to delight Tasmanian audiences.
Featuring Lorenzo Rositano, Murray Mayday, John Donohoe, Michael Butchard and Ben Oxley, the group have a "versatility spanning all genres of the classical tenor repertoire".
The Australian Tenor show - arriving in Launceston halfway through its 2023 tour - showcases the vocal demand of the authentic tenor, the highest natural adult male singing voice.
Brimming with the ever-popular classical arias from operas, the concert includes Puccini's Nessun Dorma and Giuseppe Verdi's Anvil Chorus, as well as those from Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables and more.
Other repertoire includes, You'll Never Walk Alone and beautiful duets including Phantom of the Opera and The Pearl Fishers Duet, and many much loved Aussie songs.
A special feature in the program will be Queen Of The Night sung by Opera Australia's principal Soprano Giuseppina Grech.
But, removed from the classics, the showing will present the modern tenor songs of Stephen Sondheim and Leonard Bernstein, and has a special Australian-centred motif.
The Tenors will perform a sing-along of some of Australia's great anthems: Waltzing Matilda, 'Australia My Country, I Am Australian, I Still Call Australia Home and Road To Gundagai amongst others.
"The Australian Tenors have the talent and spirit of excellence that we, as a country, are so pleased to present to the world," The Tenors said.
The Australian Tenors arrive at the Princess Theatre on July 29 from 2pm, and tickets at the Theatre North Website.
A pre-show dinner is available at Hotel Grand Chancellor via booking.
Declan Durrant
