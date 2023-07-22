The finished model of a 1960s Tasmanian branch line was displayed in public for the first time on Saturday.
Simon Chandler's 'Lietinna' - a 1/64 scale model of the North-Eastern town bearing the same name - was one of many layouts on show at the Longford Model Railway Exhibition.
It took the Tasrail employee about 12 months to hand-build the layout, the locos and rolling stock.
"It's a fairly good representation of a Tasmanian branch line in that period - small trains running around, lots of trees and bushes and paddocks with animals on them," Mr Chandler said.
"They're really good conversation starters because this is just based down the road so [people have] a connection to it.
"Mostly people can see that it's very Tasmanian."
Inspired by his dad Max, a modeller of about 60 years, Mr Chandler has built five other Tasmanian railway layouts including The Tunnel and Lalla. He is already formulating his seventh Tasmanian project - Ulverstone wharf in the 1960s.
"Instead of being a train layout where the trains are the focus, this will be a port layout where the trains are in the background," he said.
"The port of Ulverstone closed in the 1960s so it's going to going to be a more of a maritime inspired theme.
"I like dabbling in the different and the more obscure."
The Longford Model Railway Exhibition continues on Sunday at the Longford Memorial Hall, running from 10am to 3pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.