The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tas Pop hosts Launceston Geek Market at St Ailbe's Hall

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated July 22 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Asteria's Apothecary stall holder Freya Langford-Sidebottom of Lebrina at the Launceston Geek Market. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Asteria's Apothecary stall holder Freya Langford-Sidebottom of Lebrina at the Launceston Geek Market. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Lovers of Japanese pop culture, Lord of the Rings, and Dungeons and Dragons descended on the Launceston Geek Market in St Ailbe's Hall on Saturday for a day of buying fantasy themed crafts and getting together with other fans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.