Lovers of Japanese pop culture, Lord of the Rings, and Dungeons and Dragons descended on the Launceston Geek Market in St Ailbe's Hall on Saturday for a day of buying fantasy themed crafts and getting together with other fans.
Vice President and Northern Events Coordinator Monique Lindsay said the markets are organised by Tas Pop, a Japanese pop cultural society which is "the only one of its kind in Tasmania."
"Imagine your normal markets but geekified," she said.
"So we're talking DnD (Dungeons and Dragons), comics, manga, cute jewellery. Basically anything that is Japanese pop culture kind of inspired, you'll find in this market."
The markets have been running for more than five years and Saturday's event was its largest ever, drawing about 30 vendors.
For some businesses it's a livelihood and for others it's a hobby, Ms Lindsay said.
"We gather them all in one spot and they can sell all their goods."
Tas Pop, a not-for-profit run entirely by volunteers, has been around for 15 years, hosting markets, quiz nights, cosplay events for lovers of anime, fantasy and horror. They also run large conventions similar to ComicCon and Supernova.
It was originally a UTAS society started by students, Ms Lindsay said, but has now grown into an organisation that does more than just university events.
The markets were started because "there's nothing else like this here in Tassie," Ms Lindsay said.
"This is the only place where all these people here could really sell their wares, get their target audience and it's also where geeks can just gather."
Vendor Freya Langford-Sidebottom, who describes herself as a "big nerd", is the owner of Asteria's Apothecary, which sells forest and fantasy themed clay jewellery and home decor.
Ms Langford-Sidebottom has been coming to the markets since she started her business two years ago.
As an introvert and "hermit," her plan was to initially sell everything online and "never leave my house ever."
But she found that she wasn't selling enough or getting enough exposure. As soon as she started coming to the markets, she found that she could get more eyes on her products and more followers.
What she finds rewarding is seeing people walking around wearing the jewellery that's sold at previous markets.
"Seeing my work in the wild is the most incredible feeling in the world," she said.
The Geek Market is her "favourite market," Ms Langford-Sidebottom said.
"I will cancel any other markets to do the geek market. It's my favourite market. It's my people and [there's] just so many awesome vendors with so many gorgeous handmade things."
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner.
