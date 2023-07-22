Health and sport's increasingly complicated relationship

ONCE again the Liberal party opposes the decision by Premier Andrews to cancel the Commonwealth Games, what exactly do they stand for?
It appears that they would rather see 12 days of sport and not see that amount of money spent on hospitals and health.
Maybe our Premier can take a leaf out of his book and stop the stadium and spend it where it is most needed.
I think Tasmanians need to be honest with themselves and consider whether we can afford an AFL team at all.
WITH the cancellation of the French submarine deal and now the Commonwealth Games, Australia is gaining a reputation as the Terminator.
ANNOUNCE some grandiose event to get elected. Later cancel it to shield voters from paying for it. Righteously refuse to apologise for putting voters' welfare first.
SOME time ago, while enjoying a ballet performance, I also thought of the injuries the dancers suffer. This thought then segued to sports injuries.
I have known some footballers requiring complete knee reconstructions, along with other debilitating injuries associated with peoples' chosen sports.
While sport does involve physical fitness of individual participants, this can come at a cost over time due to wear and tear on the body and leave a legacy of pain and expense.
What Governments do is use sport to keep our minds off its other activities and shortcomings. This comes at a huge trade off to the health budget.
Is it at all possible that this situation is cost neutral, or most likely, an added burden we all must carry?
WHY does PM Albanese intend to give fellow Australians only one month's notification for the referendum date on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander recognition, and the 'Voice to Parliament' alteration to the Australian constitution?
Is this very important referendum just becoming another election campaign, with both sides of the debate deriding each other with one eye on the polls, devoid of mutual respect and reciprocity?
The 'Voice to Parliament' is purported to represent First Nations people, but First Nations by definition are representative of a wide and diverse range of nations, cultures and languages, many of which may not be represented or heard, thereby a 'Voice to Parliament' may be interpreted as an appropriate term for the proposed Australian constitution alteration?
WITHOUT fear of contradiction we have too many small councils in Tasmania, struggling to meet their responsibilities to the ratepayers.
Forced or voluntary, lowering the number of councils needs to happen: Tasmania is over-governed.
The Tasmanian population is approximately 535,000, yet we have three tiers of government: Upper and Lower House and 29 councils. It does not make sense!
Councils in other Australian states have by far larger numbers to cover.
The real cost in the smaller councils is not the elected members, whose remuneration is low (approximately $25-$30,000 per year), but the supporting staff is huge.
General managers earn about $300,000 plus a car, and then a large number of staff beneath are also on large salaries, far above elected councillors.
The massive savings would be in the staffing! Smaller councils are easily covered by larger councils.
Repeating it makes sense with the massive cost of living, we must make our "clothes to the length of cloth we have!"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.