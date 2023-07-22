Fragile X is an under-recognised, often misdiagnosed, and misunderstood genetic disorder.
Caused by fragility in the X chromosome, Fragile X is the leading cause of inherited developmental disability affecting approximately one in 5000 Australians.
The lifelong condition causes intellectual disability, learning difficulties, speech and developmental delays, ADHD, autism, anxiety, and sensory processing issues.
Launceston mother, Kim Preece, is a premutation carrier of Fragile X, meaning she has an altered form of a gene that can lead to having a child or grandchild with a genetic disorder.
READ MORE:
However, while a traditional carrier of a genetic mutation may not show any effects of the associated disorder, Fragile X carriers are at risk of developing symptoms.
"Both my son, Max, and my daughter, Charli, have a premutation of Fragile X, but it presents very differently for both of them and myself," Mrs Preece said.
"You can have 10,000 people with Fragile X and 10,000 different presentations."
Approximately 90,000 Australians are impacted by Fragile X in some way, either as carriers of Fragile X or have Fragile X syndrome.
One in 250 women are carriers of the Fragile X gene and often go through life unaware due to their lack of cognitive issues and the spectrum of symptoms.
However, full mutations like Max and Charli fly under the radar in an entirely different way.
"We look normal and healthy, but people don't see behind closed doors," Charli said.
"And that's the thing about an invisible illness like Fragile X, and why it is important to raise its profile in the community - understanding fosters acceptance."
In recognition of the children and families in the community living with Fragile X syndrome, landmarks across Australia, including the Launceston Town Hall, Chalmers Church, and the Seaport Bridge, will light up orange on July 22 for World Fragile X Day.
"After we were diagnosed, there was a bit of a 'lightbulb moment'," Mrs Preece said.
"If I had known earlier, I would have been able to source more information. I might have been able to get the kids, especially Max, diagnosed with autism early, which would have led to us realising that Charli also had autism.
"So we were left in the dark for a few years."
Charli and Mrs Preece said they encourage others to research the condition, especially if they think they or a loved one may have it.
"There's a 50 per cent chance my future children will also have Fragile X," Charli said.
"It makes me anxious if I have kids because I don't want them to go through what I had to."
"I've always taught my kids no matter what I wouldn't have changed anything because they're here and they're meant to be here," Mrs Preece said.
Fragile X Association of Australia, a registered charity that provides counselling support, referrals, advocacy, education, and information to people affected by Fragile X and to their families and carers.
For more information, visit Fragile X Association of Australia's website at www.fragilex.org.au.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.