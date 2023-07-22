"I was warned against writing this," declares Tasmanian journalist Martin Flanagan in the opening line of his latest book.
It is far removed from more familiar Flanagan fodder like engaging biographies on Australian footballers Matthew Richardson or Michael Long.
Described as "A prison diary, a story of brotherly love, a journey of redemption", it tells the story of Flanagan's six years at a Catholic boarding school in Tasmania.
Three of the 12 priests on the school staff have since gone to prison for sexual crimes committed against boys in their care. Flanagan is among those who gave evidence at trials.
He does not name the school, or even its whereabouts, but he doesn't need to. References to paint in the sea make it pretty obvious and 10 seconds on Google is all it takes to clarify.
Throughout, it is referred to only as "the old school", location for the collision between what the author calls the "three molten forces (of) sex, religion and adolescence".
Flanagan says the old school had two fundamental rules: don't dob and don't suck up to authority. He finds it uncanny that when he subsequently worked in Risdon Prison he learned the prisoners' code of honour was exactly the same.
The analogy of incarceration is a recurring theme. He refers to being "buried alive in an all-male institution for six years" and explains: "The routine of my days was tediously male - pre-pubescent boys, adolescents, hairy young men, priests. As in prison, it was a case of doing time."
Charting his childhood path from Longford to Rosebery to the North-West Coast, Flanagan does not balk at describing what he saw, what went on and what impact it had on him.
His descriptions of watching the process of bullying are heart-wrenching.
"I knew then you can hurt people so badly they hurt forever and that hurt can carry through generations, and in that way you damage the universe."
He adds: "I did nothing. That could be one way of summarising the first three years of my boarding-school experience: I did nothing and I did nothing and I did nothing. What I now know is that if you do nothing often enough, you end up with a dead weight of nothing inside you."
The Catholic Church does not come out of this well.
"The Catholic Church had taught me to be judgemental. I don't think they expected me to be judgemental about them," he quotes from a magazine for young Catholics, later explaining: "I was never disillusioned by the church because I was never illusioned by it."
However, even such a fiery subject cannot douse the author's inherent mastery of the written word.
"I watched out for the priests like pedestrians at zebra crossings watch out for cars."
