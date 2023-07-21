After 59 matches and 5800 goals across 18 weeks in eight locations, the Northern Hawks and Cavaliers are all that remain in the 2023 Tasmanian Netball League season.
With a 4pm grand final at the Silverdome the only thing separating one of the clubs from lifting the trophy, there is no wonder plenty of excitement is in the air.
Alicia Sargent, in her first year as coach of the Hawks, has approached sport's longest week with just that, while expressing appreciation for being in her position.
"This time is just good to take a bit of a moment to reflect and get excited and embrace it," she said.
"A lot of people don't get these opportunities in sports, so it's a great time this week to realise how grateful you are to have these opportunities and be part of a team where it all just comes together and you get to play the grand final."
For the Cavs - who finished second place after the final round by 0.66 per cent - preparation for the big dance has been less stressful.
The squad played a practice match against Devon to keep "the consistent structure of game day", according to coach Dannie Carstens, but have enjoyed the extra preparation that has come from their qualifying-final win.
Keen to move on from the match a fortnight ago, Carstens explained what both sides needed to do in order to be crowned champions.
"It's who actually can adapt to the conditions on the day and what's put out there, you can only control what you can on the day and your whole job as an athlete is to get out there and beat your player and stick to whatever the team structure is," she said.
Conversely, the Hawks have used their first defeat in nearly two years as a motivator, firstly to dispatch Cripps Waratah by 25-goals in the preliminary final and now for Saturday, according to Sargent.
"Last week, they were fired up, they really were, and they went out there with pure determination," she said.
"There's always going to be that desire once you've been a successful team and then if something changes that for a patch, you just want to get back in there and improve yourself."
As for Sargent herself, she has been revelling in being part of the next chapter of this gripping rivalry.
"It's great for netball in the North of the state, it's great for the league because it's going to be a really tightly contested match and exciting game," she said.
"That's what you want, when it come finals time, particularly up here, it's great for netball in the North and for the clubs that contribute to that outside of the state-league clubs."
In terms of what a grand final win would mean, Carstens spoke of the reward for sacrifices made by players from all over the competition.
"What the athletes have to go through in order to play state league, everyone pays their own way to play at the highest level, so just the amount of work that goes into the season is something we can all pride ourselves on," she said.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
