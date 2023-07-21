Firefighters around the state called for more clarity on reforms to the Fire Service Act at rallies held today in Launceston, Ulverstone and Hobart.
The event drew members from UFU Fire Rescue Tasmania, Tasmanian Volunteer Fire Brigades Association, the SES Volunteers Association, and the Tasmanian Retained Volunteer Firefighters Association.
Andrew Taylor, President of the Retained Fire Brigades Association in Tasmania, said the event was "totally unprecedented."
"I don't think it's ever happened before where the two volunteer associations for fire, the SES volunteer association and the UFU, have ever come together in one sort of family."
"It just reflects on how serious we're taking this matter."
The Fire Service Act is 40 years old, Mr Taylor said. "We must have new legislation, and that's agreed. What we want to see is all the bare bones of that legislation. What does that look like?"
Among the key concerns is funding.
"Stations are falling down; maintenance is not happening on stations. Dirt floors in one of our Flinders Island stations. It's not right. It's broken, yet we still can't get the specifics on the funding," Mr Taylor said.
"So we need to see what the funding model is. What does it actually mean?"
Mr Taylor, who is also Brigade Chief for George Town, noted the presence of 40-year trucks in various areas such as Scottsdale, George Town and Kingston.
The 40-year-old trucks are old and "not reliable," he said. "They get the job done. But at any point, they could fail."
They're also concerned about the capacity to train and the level of training provided, which comes down to funding.
"We've got no budget to do additional training or heaps of training. We have to sit with the set rhythms and routines. So it's a challenge."
Last month, the Bureau of Meteorology announced an El Nino alert.
We haven't had big fire seasons over the last few years, but it could be "potentially horrific if our weather comes through as predicted," Mr Taylor said.
"We are the most fire-prone area in the world. We only have a window of six weeks typically if you look at the literature."
With the climate conditions, being the most fire-prone area could be "a recipe for disaster," he said.
That, combined with uncertainty, the state of the appliances, and the training, could lead to "the perfect storm," Mr Taylor said.
The various organisations are also calling for the retention of the statutory authority of the State Fire Commission.
"We're strong believers that that still should be the case," Mr Taylor said.
Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Felix Ellis said the reforms would "empower our TFES" and "deliver a fair, sustainable funding model with ringfenced funding, and reduce bureaucracy by establishing a direct link between the Minister and the new Commissioner of TFES."
"The new Act will give the Commissioner TFES the authority and powers they need to do the job, rather than the status quo where a lot of this authority is allocated to other people or groups."
Labor's police and emergency services spokeswoman Michelle O' Byrne called on the government to "provide the Tasmanian Fire Service and SES with a contemporary and sustainable model that reflects the needs of a modern fire and rescue service."
"There is agreement that reform is needed, but these reforms need to be done properly and should improve the ability and agility of our firefighters and emergency service workers."
"The Minister could do this by ensuring independence of the State Fire Commission so that our dedicated workers can protect lives, properties and the environment," she said.
"Minister Ellis could also provide our workers with a clear operational chain of command that allows for a direct reporting line straight to him instead of through the Commissioner of Police."
Jeremy Ripper, who has been in the fire service for 20 years, in the North and North West, said there was no clarity around what the "ring-fenced funding" would mean for the fire service.
"We must have an adequate, sustainable fair funding model for the SES and for the future needs of the SES and modern fire service. That funding needs to be ring fenced so it can be used for TFES operations only."
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
