A disqualified driver who stole a ute and evaded police has avoided jail for now.
Dylan John Robert Digney, 24, pleaded guilty to several charges, including stealing a motor vehicle, driving on a disqualified license, evading police, and driving recklessly.
After an adjournment from July 19, Digney re-appeared at Launceston Magistrates Court on July 21 to learn his fate.
Police prosecutors previously told the court that at 3.45pm on February 20, 2023, a woman stopped at Shell Coles Express service station at Invermay and left her keys in a white Ford Ranger ute while paying for fuel.
Digney was recorded on CCTV walking south on Invermay Road before getting in the vehicle and driving away.
READ MORE: 12 months free NBN for eligible Tasmanians
Police told the court officers then saw the ute parked at Peel Street West, Summerhill before it drove away at speed.
Police disengaged the pursuit as Digney accelerated beyond 100kmh - by his own admission, "around about 120kmh".
Magistrate Simon Brown said "Digney's joyride" was a serious episode that warranted serious consequences.
"Aggravated evasion of police in a stolen vehicle is a serious offence," Mr Brown said.
"Someone could have been hurt or killed.
READ MORE: Contamination delays McDonald's plans
"As such, I need to send a clear message as a general deterrent that this kind of behaviour is not tolerated."
Mr Brown said he had considered the facts and Digney's early guilty plea in his sentencing.
"And I have noted that at only 23 years of age, you were a young offender," he said.
"It is also relevant that at the time you offended, you were homeless, a drug user, and in an unstable period of your life."
Mr Brown said that because of his life circumstances and the fact that Digney cooperated with police, he believed Digney had "reformation prospects".
READ MORE: Deloraine man fined $1000 for assault
"I am giving you a chance, your last chance," Mr Brown said.
Mr Brown said the only appropriate penalty to reflect the seriousness of Digney's offending was a sentence of imprisonment.
Digney was sentenced to 28 days imprisonment, wholly suspended for an operational period of 18 months, and placed on a community corrections order.
Digney was also disqualified from driving for two years and sentenced to 70 hours of community service.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.