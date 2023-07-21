Hillwood and Deloraine enter their NTFAW division one match with plenty on the line as the hunt to secure finals football heats up.
The visiting Roos have been in stellar form, having not lost a game since round five they've managed a combined score of 220-6 in their past two matches.
The Sharks have had a decidedly less exciting fortnight and have only played one match in the past six weeks due to forfeits, byes and a league-wide break.
The heavily interrupted period has left coach Dwayne Beeton somewhat frustrated, saying the size of the squad had reduced by nine players.
"We've been really unlucky, we had one game in a month and now we've had all this happen again and so we're really struggling to keep momentum," he said.
"But now we're up for the challenge, we're fresh, that's for sure."
Beeton was highly complimentary of his opponents, claiming them to be "the best in the comp", but Roos coach Brad Powe was well aware of the threat the home side pose.
"They're young and quick and move the ball really well, we need to make sure we get our hands on the footy," he said.
The coaches agreed the midfield battle, where the two teams are arguably at their strongest, was of paramount importance - especially with both sides missing players through injury.
Elsewhere, Meander Valley will look to keep their unbeaten season going as they visit Morven Park to face Evandale.
Meanwhile, George Town host East Coast fresh from the bye.
Longford have the week off.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
