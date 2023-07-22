The probability of an early election in Tasmania looks likely, regardless of what the Premier has said.
Recent announcements of no forced council amalgamations, proposed legislation which could wrestle some planning decisions away from councils, and an impending cabinet reshuffle, including the Premier taking the Health portfolio away from himself, has many believing the Liberal government is getting its ducks in a row for an early call to the polls.
Governments call early elections if they believe it will benefit their party. But, the decision is ultimately up to the Premier.
Jeremy Rockcliff is claiming none of the speculation he is setting up for an early election is true. He says a cabinet reshuffle is not unusual in politics, and this one is due to re-focusing priorities. It could also be about managing internal dynamics.
Council amalgamations can be a contentious issue, and political parties on both sides of the spectrum have fallen foul of them in New South Wales and Queensland. Mr Rockliff must be hoping the government's position on forced council amalgamations could influence public opinion and positively affect its re-election chances.
The Premier is a conviction politician, that's admirable in a sea of parliamentarians who endlessly ride the populist bus and pick up votes by swaying with whatever the perceived current public sentiment on an issue is. The Premier knows the AFL stadium at Macquarie Point is not popular with large portions of the electorate, but he persists because he believes in the long-term vision that it will be good for all Tasmanians. Building sports infrastructure like an AFL stadium is a significant policy decision. The government's ability to deliver on such projects and the public's response will influence the outcome of the next election, whether it is earlier than expected or not.
The defections of two Liberal Party members was challenging for the Premier. He has often stated that it hurt him personally. He told me that on more than one occasion, and I believe him. The defections of Bass MP Lara Alexander and Lyons MP John Tucker to become independents has created instability in the government and could impact its ability to pass legislation. It has thrown the government into minority. Mr Rockliff could be swayed by the argument that his government will only get weaker, and with some doubts over Labor's ability to govern, now would be the best time to test the electorate's views.
Opposition parties often claim they are ready to govern. Rebecca White and her team have done a good job presenting themselves as an alternative government. However, there is a view within the community that after years of damaging infighting resulting in Labor's national executive taking over the Tasmanian branch, White and her crew are not ready to govern. Ms White argues that is nonsense and Tasmania Labor's ability to govern effectively depends on its policies. Labor certainly thinks an election is close because they have started to release a policy platform and are actively seeking public approval for policy development rather than act like the Liberal federal opposition and say no to everything.
Whether a political party can govern effectively depends on numerous factors, including their internal cohesion, policies, public support, and the ability to manage the challenges that arise during their tenure. The Labor and Liberal leaders both claim they are fit to govern. I reckon we will be asked to decide for ourselves in March 2024 at the latest.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
