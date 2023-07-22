The defections of two Liberal Party members was challenging for the Premier. He has often stated that it hurt him personally. He told me that on more than one occasion, and I believe him. The defections of Bass MP Lara Alexander and Lyons MP John Tucker to become independents has created instability in the government and could impact its ability to pass legislation. It has thrown the government into minority. Mr Rockliff could be swayed by the argument that his government will only get weaker, and with some doubts over Labor's ability to govern, now would be the best time to test the electorate's views.