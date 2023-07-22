The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

OPINION: It is looking more likely Tasmanians will go to the polls early

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
Updated July 23 2023 - 8:16am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Rockcliff and Rebecca White. Picture Paul Scambler.
Jeremy Rockcliff and Rebecca White. Picture Paul Scambler.

The probability of an early election in Tasmania looks likely, regardless of what the Premier has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.