ODFA: St Kilda star Stephen Milne to line up for Campbell Town

By Brian O'Reilly
Updated July 21 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 3:25pm
This Saturday's round 13 of the ODFA promises to be an exciting round as former St Kilda star Stephen Milne takes centre stage in a one-off game for Campbell Town.

