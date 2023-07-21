This Saturday's round 13 of the ODFA promises to be an exciting round as former St Kilda star Stephen Milne takes centre stage in a one-off game for Campbell Town.
Milne, who played 275 games for St Kilda, will be incredibly handy inclusion for the side who needs to rebound from last week's loss.
The team faces Campania on their home ground, with the outcome of this clash to determine second spot on the ladder, with the winner almost certainly securing a coveted double chance and a place in the second semi-Final against the ladder-leading Triabunna in the first week of the finals.
All eyes will be on the intriguing battle between Milne and Campania's backman Jake Newnham. Unfortunately, Campania will miss the services of Julian Sturzaker due to injury, but they boast a potent forward line with Alex Gilmour, Bordie Johnson, and David Cragg all in top form.
Having struggled with slow starts in the previous rounds, Campbell Town is eager to address this issue. To bolster their chances, Craig Burling, Jake Price, Kalab Laycock, and coach Clinton Burns will be key inclusions.
Notably, the Robins emerged victorious in their earlier encounter this year when they travelled to Campania, and on their home ground in front of a big crowd the Robins will be eager for a win.
In the second game, Woodsdale will play their final home game of the year at Kempton, taking on Mt Pleasant.
Woodsdale has shown improvement in their younger players in recent weeks. However, Mt Pleasant is set to be strengthened by the inclusion of Tim Langdale and Daniel Scott and their inclusions will strengthen the team and they should come away with the win.
In the final game, Oatlands will be hosting the undefeated Triabunna in their last game before the finals.
The Roos will treat this match as a crucial tune-up for the upcoming finals.
The inclusions of Jeremy Klok, Kurt Flynn, and Taylor Barr will present a challenging task for the selectors when finalising the squad for the finals.
Oatlands' progress this year is commendable, as they continue to demonstrate great spirit and determination, fielding a full team every week. Stephen Hall and Beau Silver are set to rejoin the side, and in their last home ground appearance of the year, they will be aiming for an impressive showing against the top team.
Bothwell has the bye. All games start at 1.30pm.
