Thoroughbred racing returns to Launceston on Sunday for the first time since Good Friday with a packed 10-race program scheduled.
Longford-based trainer John Blacker will potentially have representation in nine races on Sunday, including in the feature race of the day, the Deloraine Hotel Deloraine Cup (1450m) where Devonport Cup winner Swoop Dog will carry top weight with 62kg.
One of Blacker's stable stars made a solid return to racing over 1200m in Hobart on July 9 and the trainer says Sunday's assignment looks more suitable.
"He went super (in Hobart), he raced like I thought he would, he just peaked about 50m out.
"He likes Launceston, and the draw (11) shouldn't be a negative if the track is soft so he's a good chance to turn the tables on them," Blacker said.
Despite only having his second run for the campaign on Sunday, Blacker says that Swoop Dog will likely be saved for summer targets following the race.
"He'll have a bit of a freshen-up after the weekend and then he'll come back for sprinter/mile distance weight-for-age races," said Blacker, suggesting a change of tact in 2024 for the 5YO gelding who won the Summer Cup (2200m) and was unplaced in the Hobart Cup (2400m) following his Devonport Cup triumph.
The return to Tasmania of champion jockey Craig Newitt to ride at the meeting is a real drawcard, and Blacker has been able to secure Newitt for three rides.
"I knew Craig was coming over for this meeting three weeks ago when he rang me, and I have three solid chances that I didn't have commitments for at the time."
There have been some race time changes for Sunday's meeting on what was originally posted with the first race now scheduled for 10:50 and the last at 16:34.
Hall of Fame trainer Barry Campbell had earmarked to possible options for four-year-old gelding Alpine Wolf this weekend, one at home and one interstate, and ultimately, he has chosen the $200,000 Group 3 Bletchingly Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday.
A five-time winner from 15 career starts, Alpine Wolf has drawn favourably in barrier four for his first start outside of Tasmania.
Regular jockey Daniel Ganderton has travelled across for the ride and most bookmakers rate the son of Alpine Eagle around the $15 mark.
