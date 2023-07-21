Rabbi Yochanan Gordon from Chabad of Tasmania is calling on Launceston Council to urgently clean up swastikas graffitied in the Youngtown underpass on Hobart Road.
Rabbi Gordon said that "as a descendant of Holocaust victims," he was "appalled" to discover that his son had encountered several Nazi symbols in the underpass while walking the Launceston Urban Fringe Trail in May.
The Rabbi said his son "kept this distressing incident to himself" and that it wasn't until The Examiner reported on a spate of anti-semitic and white-supremacist graffiti in Longford that his son's walking partner mentioned it to him towards the end of May.
Rabbi Gordon said that he reported the incident to the council and received an email confirming the graffiti removal the following day. In June, a month later, he said he rechecked the area.
READ MORE: Homeless pitch tent in Princes Square
"To my horror, the symbols of hate were still present. I immediately responded to the original email and contacted a council member to ensure prompt action. A worker was dispatched the next day and painted over two of the five swastikas."
"Unfortunately, the underlying symbols were still visible beneath the layer of paint. I contacted the council member again, and the workers returned to apply another coat of paint, reducing the visibility of the symbols. Nonetheless, the other swastikas remain."
The City of Launceston mayor Mayor Matthew Garwood says the council prioritises the immediate removal of hate speech and offensive imagery from its infrastructure.
Cr Garwood said the council responded to a report of several graffiti swastikas in the area in late May.
"Our cleansing team immediately removed all of the symbols it found, and again, in late June, the crews revisited the site to undertake further removal works," he said.
"The Council has returned to the site again on Friday, July 21, to attempt to locate any further alleged symbols.
"The City of Launceston has always - and will continue - to prioritise the immediate removal of hate speech and offensive imagery from its infrastructure."
Two swastikas currently remain visible in the Youngtown underpass.
Tasmania, like other states, has moved towards banning the Nazi symbol. The law came into force in June this year, prohibiting the display of the swastika (with certain exemptions) and the Nazi salute.
"Another month has passed, during which displaying these symbols has become illegal," Rabbi Gordon said.
"However, the Jewish community finds itself without proper recourse, as the council workers seem oblivious to the gravity of these hate symbols and are not treating the matter with the seriousness it deserves.
Launceston should be a place where all individuals feel safe and free to roam without fear. It is disheartening that individuals filled with hatred can deface our city with these symbols, and the council fails to address the issue with the necessary urgency and understanding."
Dr Dvir Abramovich, Chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission, said the acts were "not just vandalism by depraved and cowardly individuals" but a "frontal assault on all of us and core values of the people of Launceston."
"Imagine how upset a Holocaust survivor would be when confronted with this emblem of extermination which they probably thought they would never see in their own lifetime."
Longford was struck with a series of swastikas, anti-semitic and white supremacist vandalism over several months this year, with much of it occurring near the Longford Legends Walk.
At the time, Rabbi Gordon said that he had seen similar vandalism in Launceston and the community had been cleaning it themselves or getting the local council involved.
Cr Garwood said the Council "values reports of this nature being made to us."
"We encourage people to include location information and photographs to help our crews locate any and all offending graffiti.
This can be done as easily as through the free Snap, Send Solve App which allows people to make complete and accurate reports to the Council including geolocation data and images."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.