Launceston Council asked to clean up swastika graffiti in Youngtown underpass

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated July 21 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 4:50pm
Swastikas in the Youngtown underpass. Picture by Craig George.
Rabbi Yochanan Gordon from Chabad of Tasmania is calling on Launceston Council to urgently clean up swastikas graffitied in the Youngtown underpass on Hobart Road.

