Self-proclaimed "ordinary citizens" took to the streets to protest at one of the big four bank in Launceston on Friday, risking arrest.
Climate activists, armed with banners and pamphlets, swarmed the NAB Launceston on a mission to engage others in a conversation about the climate crisis.
Launceston Extinction Rebellion protester and retired pastor, Jeff McKinnon, said it was important to hold banks accountable for their contribution to climate change.
"We welcome NAB's decision not to renew funding for the Whitehaven thermal coal mine expansion, west of Sydney," Mr McKinnon said.
READ MORE: 12 months free NBN for eligible Tasmanians
"It's a good step in the right direction.
"But there is more NAB can do. They are still funding other new developments in fossil fuels despite evidence of catastrophic climate change across the world.
"I'm retired, and while I might not see the full extent of the consequences of climate change, my grandchildren certainly will. That's why I'm taking a stand."
Mr McKinnon is prepared to "do what's necessary" to fight climate change.
"I have been arrested in the past for protesting, but we certainly don't ask anyone to be arrested in the fight for change," he said.
READ MORE: Contamination delays McDonald's plans
"We are a non-violent organisation, and we are not in the business of hating police, or anyone, really. They have a job to do, and they do it to keep people safe.
"When we plan to break the law, like protesting in the bank, we are breaking trespassing laws, so we understand and acknowledge that it has consequences.
"But we hope to do it with minimal disruption and without impacting emergency services."
Extinction Rebellion activists have been arrested during three of four planned protests inside Launceston banks.
READ MORE: Deloraine man fined $1000 for assault
Launceston Extinction Rebellion activist and retired teacher, Ros Lewis, said she encouraged others to demand that banks enact actionable climate resolutions.
"You certainly don't have to protest with us, although you are more than welcome to," she said.
"Any action is better than none, but I know it's easy to be disillusioned. So it is important to say to people they can do something.
"Write to your MPs, visit the Market Forces website and compare the fossil fuel investment positions of over 106 banks and credit unions, change banks and close your account, but most importantly, connect with like-minded people and support each other."
NAB declined to comment, but if you're interested, you can find NAB's position on lending to this sector here: Facts in relation to NAB's lending to the thermal coal and oil & gas sectors - NAB News
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.