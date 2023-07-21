The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Netball Tasmania confident in Super Netball future

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated July 21 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Netball Tasmania have stated their intention to strike a deal with the replacement Super Netball team to host future games in the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.