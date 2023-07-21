Netball Tasmania have stated their intention to strike a deal with the replacement Super Netball team to host future games in the state.
With Sports Entertainment Network's successful bid to own the eighth licence - set to be based in south-east Melbourne - announced on Friday, Tasmania's netball body are keen to keep matches in the state.
Speaking before the winning bid was announced, media and events manager Kirstin Palfrey said Netball Tasmania were hopeful that Collingwood's departure from the elite level would not mean the same for them.
"There's some hope that whoever the licence holder becomes we'll be able to work closely with Tasmania and the Tasmanian Government to keep bringing elite competition to Tasmania and allow our community to come and support those big games," she said.
With a sell-out Silverdome crowd hosting the Magpies in their emotional goodbye to Super Netball, Palfrey said the popularity of the sport in the state makes it an attractive option for a new team to build a fanbase.
"We had an opportunity to fill out the stadium to farewell Collingwood as they played their last game in Tasmania and we got a sell-out crowd," she said.
"The public were incredible in their support of purchasing tickets and showing up to get behind that team and I would imagine that we would be able to replicate that."
As for Netball Tasmania's decision not to bid for their own team at the national level, Palfrey reiterated that the process of joining Super Netball would not be a rushed one, if they were given the opportunity.
"We want to make sure that we had a really sustainable model that was going to set us out well into the future, not just for the first few years," she said.
"While we were a hot topic and we had people's attention, we wanted to make sure that it was going to be something that works well into the future and not something that will be taken away from us through poor planning.
"I think we've got a really unique case down here to get a whole state behind one team and it should show a really strong level of support and really allow us to showcase our best selves on the national stage."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.