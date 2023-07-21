A recent Albanese Labor government initiative will help Tasmania take a positive step towards removing the barriers to digital inclusion.
According to the recent report by the 2022 Australian Digital Inclusion Index (ADII), an estimated 54,000 Tasmanians are highly excluded from the digital world, while one in four Tasmanians is "locked out" from fully participating in economic, social, and community life.
To combat this, Tasmanian families and students living in public housing will soon have access to a free NBN connection for 12 months as part of the ongoing roll-out of the federal government's School Student Broadband Initiative (SSBI).
Funded through the October 2022-23 Budget, the initiative aims to narrow the digital divide and promote greater inclusion for disadvantaged families.
The SSBI will identify eligible families through third-party nominating organisations that work with vulnerable communities, such as Homes Tasmania.
Federal Communications Minister Michelle Rowland hoped the initiative would make a meaningful difference to eligible social housing tenants.
"Reliable, quality, high-speed internet is not a luxury or a nice-to-have. It is essential 21st-century infrastructure, which will only become more important as young Tasmanians grow up," Ms Rowland said.
"The SSBI continues our commitment to narrowing the digital divide by reducing the affordability barriers many people face to ensure that families can fully participate in our increasingly online world."
Eligible families will receive a voucher that they can use at a participating internet retail provider to receive 12 months of free internet.
State Development, Construction, and Housing Minister Guy Barnett said access to the internet was a critical part of society and the economy.
"It is crucial that we don't leave young people behind due to a lack of connectivity, and this is a welcome addition to our state. I look forward to seeing the benefits it will bring and welcome the work of the Australian Government and NBN Co to deliver this result in collaboration with Homes Tasmania," Mr Barnett said.
To be eligible for the initiative, a family must have a child living at home and enrolled in an Australian school in 2023, be referred by a nominating organisation, and live on premises where they can access a standard NBN service.
