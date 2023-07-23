The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: An opportunity students should not take lightly

July 24 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An opportunity students should not take lightly
An opportunity students should not take lightly

It is most disappointing that after the state government extended grades eleven and twelve courses to all secondary schools, the response has been so poor. This is an opportunity students should not take lightly. Students, talk to your parents and others of that generation: They will all lament job promotions missed because they lacked qualifications. You have an opportunity now that should be enthusiastically grasped.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.