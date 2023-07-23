It is most disappointing that after the state government extended grades eleven and twelve courses to all secondary schools, the response has been so poor. This is an opportunity students should not take lightly. Students, talk to your parents and others of that generation: They will all lament job promotions missed because they lacked qualifications. You have an opportunity now that should be enthusiastically grasped.
The school leaving age is now effectively eighteen or qualification to Higher School Certificate level. Please make the most of this once in a lifetime opportunity!
Employers, you can help here by insisting that those you give employment to are fully qualified. And don't overlook TAFE courses to further add to qualifications.
Dick James, Norwood
PREMIER of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, and his Government should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves. Only last year they grandstanded by saying that Victoria would host the 2026 Games after the Commonwealth Games Federation announced they were having trouble finding a host city for the 2026 Games. At the time Andrews and his cronies back patted each other saying that 2026 would be a regional event showcasing many Victorian country towns and cities to the world. Fast forward to 2023 and the pin has been pulled on the Games in Victoria with the excuse they would be too expensive. Surely back in 2022 a budget would have been outlined prior to taking on the Games to see if it was feasible. Thousands of athletes in all States and Territories have been preparing for 2026 as well as those regions nominated in the 2022 announcement. Now their aspirations have gone thanks to a Government that obviously back in 2022 wanted the limelight and a year later realised they got it wrong and shouldn't have accepted the Games in the first place. Talk about bursting the bubble, this is more like a Hindenburg. For a State that promotes itself as the sporting destination of the country, it sadly has a Premier who obviously doesn't feel the same way.
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
I'M probably one of the few who thinks Daniel Andrew's has done the right thing by cancelling the commonwealth games. If you can't afford it then don't do it! There are far more NGOs to spend hard earned dollars on such as housing and health. It's a pity our premier doesn't take a leaf out of Victoria's book and cancel the stadium! After all, two thirds of the state don't want it although I guess it would house most of the homeless if it's ever built! Other than that there won't be much use for it!
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
WELL done Daniel Andrews on your government's decision to not proceed with the Commonwealth Games in 2026.
The decision was based on what is best for Victoria in relation to health and housing.
It's a pity Premier Rockliff hasn't shown the same courage and commonsense in relation to the proposed stadium in Hobart.
Francis Sheahan, Riverside
TODAY I was on the Tiger Bus (well it's not the Tiger Bus anymore, just a regular bus that does the city loop). Children on school holidays, elderly people, people with a disability and occasionally tourists use this service. Can someone please explain why we can't have seat belts? Surely safety is paramount?
Beverley Wallace, George Town
I WAS recently a patient at the LGH from December to June. I would like to say what wonderful care I received in wards 5B, 6D and 3R. The nursing staff worked extremely hard due to staff shortages and often did double shifts. I would also like to thank the physio and allied health teams. Thank you so much for what you have done for me. I am now home in a transitional care program. Thank you so much to everyone at the LGH.
Helen Hayden, Rocherlea
THE Tasmanian Government reported (The Examiner, July 20) an over 55 per cent increase in the number of motorcycles involved in crashes resulting in serious injuries from January to April 2023.
Do you know that the number of motorcycle fatalities in 2023, 1st Jan to today this year is two but last year it was seven - now that's news! Please everyone ride safely and look out for each other.
Paul Bullock, Ravenswood
