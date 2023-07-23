An opportunity students should not take lightly

PREMIER of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, and his Government should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves. Only last year they grandstanded by saying that Victoria would host the 2026 Games after the Commonwealth Games Federation announced they were having trouble finding a host city for the 2026 Games. At the time Andrews and his cronies back patted each other saying that 2026 would be a regional event showcasing many Victorian country towns and cities to the world. Fast forward to 2023 and the pin has been pulled on the Games in Victoria with the excuse they would be too expensive. Surely back in 2022 a budget would have been outlined prior to taking on the Games to see if it was feasible. Thousands of athletes in all States and Territories have been preparing for 2026 as well as those regions nominated in the 2022 announcement. Now their aspirations have gone thanks to a Government that obviously back in 2022 wanted the limelight and a year later realised they got it wrong and shouldn't have accepted the Games in the first place. Talk about bursting the bubble, this is more like a Hindenburg. For a State that promotes itself as the sporting destination of the country, it sadly has a Premier who obviously doesn't feel the same way.

