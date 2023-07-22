No games for Victoria but AFL stadium for Tasmania

SO Jeremy has decided that the health portfolio won't be his anymore but has failed to tell us who he is passing the poisoned chalice to. Maybe he would be better to take all ministries from his colleagues and just tell the minders and public servants to get on with it. After all, they are the invisible ones behind the politicians who run our little state! Think of the money we would save and we wouldn't need to expand parliament to 35 more politicians plus all their minders.

