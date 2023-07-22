The Examiner
YOUR SAY: No games for Victoria but AFL stadium for Tasmania

July 22 2023 - 11:16am
AFTER all the dramas and mistakes that occurred in Victoria during the pandemic, their Premier has more than redeemed himself by making the brave and sensible decision to prioritise the funding of basic essentials such as housing, health and education over a 6-7 billion dollar blow out to host the Commonwealth Games. Our Premier on the other hand seems intent on ignoring those basic funding needs for Tasmanians and would rather be blackmailed by the AFL.

