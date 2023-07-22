No games for Victoria but AFL stadium for Tasmania

AFTER all the dramas and mistakes that occurred in Victoria during the pandemic, their Premier has more than redeemed himself by making the brave and sensible decision to prioritise the funding of basic essentials such as housing, health and education over a 6-7 billion dollar blow out to host the Commonwealth Games. Our Premier on the other hand seems intent on ignoring those basic funding needs for Tasmanians and would rather be blackmailed by the AFL.
Michael Wingrove, Launceston
PREMIER says the stadium is one part of a long term plan for the state (The Examiner, July 20). He goes on to say the stadium is one part of a long term plan to improve the lives of all.
He also says Tasmanians deserve certainty and a government that is focused on sticking to their long term plan and doing what matters for all Tasmanians.
Well, I have not met one Tasmanian that wants the stadium, so I don't know where he gets the idea that all Tasmanians want it or are going to benefit from it.
We are supposed to live in a democracy that is a state run by the people for the people.
At least that is what the dictionary says is democracy, not a state run by the AFL for the AFL.
Allan Slater, Ravenswood
WE congratulate the Tasmanian Government on deciding to recognise asexual, aromantic and agender people by including us in the state's official acronym for our community, the LGBTIQA community.
Asexual, aromantic and agenda people have always existed in Tasmania but we have often faced misunderstanding, stigma and discrimination.
The Government's acknowledgement of our existence is an important step towards bringing this discrimination to an end.
Tasmania is the first Australian state or territory to officially recognise asexual, aromantic and agender people.
We urge other Australian Governments to follow suit.
Samuel Watchman, Latrobe and Ash McCullough, Cambridge
FANTASTIC to see the new duck feeding signs popping up in Launceston. These are similar to the new signs going up in problem areas trashed by domestic duck feeding and dumping in Glenorchy. Instead of incorrectly recommending alternative foods to feed, the new signs have clear and up-to-date reasons why feeding dumped domestic ducks is harmful.
Feeding ducks any kind of food only helps domestic ducks, which are threatening native Pacific black ducks by crossbreeding them to extinction. It's best to enjoy ducks by watching and learning about our eleven native species than by ruining their instincts and habitats with feeding.
If they get hungry, they will do what they've done for millions of years and fly elsewhere. Congratulations Launceston and Glenorchy councils. Hoping more councils will follow suit, to the benefit of waterway ecology and native species conservation.
Jason Harding, Oakdowns
SO Jeremy has decided that the health portfolio won't be his anymore but has failed to tell us who he is passing the poisoned chalice to. Maybe he would be better to take all ministries from his colleagues and just tell the minders and public servants to get on with it. After all, they are the invisible ones behind the politicians who run our little state! Think of the money we would save and we wouldn't need to expand parliament to 35 more politicians plus all their minders.
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
One quarter of Tasmanians are locked out of participation in digital technology, due to lack of knowledge or accessibility.
Yet we have banks shifting all responsibility for managing risks from secure buildings, to insecure online services, thus rendering customers vulnerable to scams.
Banks are refusing to take responsibility for customers caught by scams. Meanwhile they have sacked staff, closed branches and made billions in profits. Banks, including the Commonwealth, have campaigned against mandated restitution.
The federal government must mandate banks to provide restitution to customers affected by scams. Banks engage in "victim blaming" and are rude and unhelpful to those who lose money.
Such a mandate will force banks to put better systems in place, and warn customers of unusual activity on accounts, and track where money has gone, before it disappears into an overseas scammer's pocket.
Kathryn Barnsley, Kingston
