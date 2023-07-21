Much has been said about the Hobart stadium deal forced on us by the AFL to get our own team.
But the axing of the TSL at the end of next season to make way for a Tassie team is another issue that warrants further scrutiny - especially here in the North.
The loss of the state's premier football competition leaves current TSL clubs with no choice but to go back and play regional footy - and Northern Tassie will be the biggest loser, with top-end players lured to the south.
And, despite what the AFL and Liberal government would have us believe, it will have a devastating impact on grassroots footy, local communities and pathways for Tassie kids.
Given the dominance of Northern Tasmanian clubs in the statewide league and talent development over recent years, the decision makes even less sense.
Teams like Launceston and North Launceston have a track record of winning flags and producing elite-level players for the VFL and AFL. The move back to regional-based competition could potentially decimate footy in the North.
The gap between those two clubs and the regional clubs is massive. The regional clubs simply won't be competitive.
While regional football, of course, has its place across the state, footballers in the North and South need a clearly defined pathway to help them progress to the AFL level.
You can't supply players from regional leagues to a VFL team because of the huge gulf in standard.
We saw how strong and important the TSL is when the Tasmanian team, comprised almost entirely of TSL players, many of them from Launceston and North Launceston, beat cashed-up, resource-rich Queensland in the state game at North Hobart recently. Launceston is the oldest football club in the state, and North Launceston is one of the most successful. Both have great junior development programs, and playing in the state league gives players a clear pathway.
As North Launceston President Thane Brady has rightly pointed out, if the aim is to build an AFL-ready foundation, the TSL should be enhanced, not scrapped or dumbed down.
The AFL has once again shown it cares nothing for an aspirational club competition in the state - and once again, Jeremy Rockliff has been all too keen to give in to their demands.
The powers-that-be must reconsider, or the AFL will become an opportunity only for those south of Oatlands.
Janie Finlay is the Labor Member for Bass.
