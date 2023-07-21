We saw how strong and important the TSL is when the Tasmanian team, comprised almost entirely of TSL players, many of them from Launceston and North Launceston, beat cashed-up, resource-rich Queensland in the state game at North Hobart recently. Launceston is the oldest football club in the state, and North Launceston is one of the most successful. Both have great junior development programs, and playing in the state league gives players a clear pathway.