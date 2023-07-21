During this week a decade ago, northern Tasmania was buzzing with conferences and agricultural gatherings.
And The Examiner's photographers were out and about snapping photos from the events.
Fingal Pastoral was holding a sheep shearing school, while the Institute Railway Signal Engineering was having its conference dinner and the Tasmanian Hospitality Association was holding a VIP cocktail function at Boags Centre for beer lovers.
The Hannah Foundation Dog Sanctuary for dogs to live after their owners die was also in the news, while Patricia Saunders was celebrating her 90th birthday.
Elsewhere, the Australian Electoral Commission division of Bass office manager and Hawthorn's Tasmanian operations manager Shayne Stevenson were preparing for an AFL match at Aurora Stadium, where they planned to encourage people to enrol to vote.
Also before the AFL game, Deputy Mayor Jeremy Ball and Hawka took a ride across the Cataract Gorge.
