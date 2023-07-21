Ava Lockwood's talent is such that no one would have blinked an eye if she was named in the Cavaliers' opens side, having done so three times this season.
However, the teenager is set to captain the 19-and-under squad which has yet to taste defeat in the Tasmanian Netball League in 2023.
Similarly to their opens clubmates, the squad have been motivated to atone for their heartbreaking two-goal preliminary-final defeat last year, according to Lockwood.
"It would mean a lot. We were really unlucky last year in our prelim finals," she said.
"We've developed a lot and I think only one of our players have actually played in a grand final so to be there means a lot to me and to win I think would mean a lot more."
The imperious league-leaders had an average winning-margin of 34 goals in the regular season, however, their grand final opponents Cripps Waratah have proved a worthy adversary, finishing within 10 on two occasions.
But the skipper was unfazed and instead was focused on ensuring that the group executes their game plan.
"It just falls back to playing our structure and you need to play a short, sharp type of netball," she said.
"They have a lot of height in their circle so not putting the ball in the air as much and ... battling for that possession."
The mid-courter dared to dream too, saying the potentiality of a Cavs double was one she hoped for.
"It would be amazing, I think for us if we have a win we'll be really pumped and up and about and then hopefully get behind the opens and cheer them on," she said.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
