Intoxicated driver attacked own car with axe

A homeless Launceston woman under the influence of alcohol attacked her car with an axe shortly after being involved in a crash on Wellington Street.
Carolyn Jane Homan 56 pleaded guilty to a count of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor, unlicensed driving, possession of a dangerous article and a count of a driver being involved in a crash and failing to stop, disorderly conduct and failing to appear in court.
Police prosecutor Luke Murfitt-Cowen said that a witness said he was driving along Wellington street about 9.20am when he saw a car loom quickly in his rear vision mirror.
He judged it was unlikely to slow down so pulled to the left but Homan's blue Mazda clipped the back right hand side.
She did not attempt to stop or provide her name and address as required.
About 9.28 am a witness saw a blue Mazda in Margaret street and filmed the unfolding incident.
"The defendant had armed herself with an axe and was attempting to remove the bonnet," Mr Murfitt-Cowen said.
In explaining the situation to magistrate Ken Stanton Homan said:"If I had had a saw I would have used a saw."
"She re-entered the car and stopped further down in Margaret," Mr Murfitt-Cowen said.
When police arrived Homan was in the middle of the road and smelt strongly of liquor.
She blew 0.135 when a blood test was conducted at the LGH.
Homan, a former Centrelink worker until 2002, told the court she had cognitive difficulty because of blunt force trauma.
She said she was living in her car and had a drinking problem.
"Living in your car and having an alcohol problem do not mix well," she said.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said the possession of the dangerous article was more dangerous to her own property than to the public.
He said she had a previous drink driving conviction in 1990 with a reading of 0.128.
He fined her $200 for disorderly conduct and $1800 for the other charges and disqualified her from driving for 24 months.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
