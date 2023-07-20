The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Carolyn Jane Homan fined $2000 for drunken incidents

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated July 21 2023 - 9:16am, first published 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Intoxicated driver attacked own car with axe
Intoxicated driver attacked own car with axe

A homeless Launceston woman under the influence of alcohol attacked her car with an axe shortly after being involved in a crash on Wellington Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.