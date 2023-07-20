The Examiner
Home/Sport/Basketball

Jack McVeigh to reunite with Majok Deng, Anthony Drmic for JackJumpers

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated July 21 2023 - 8:00am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tasmania JackJumpers' Jack McVeigh could take a little of the credit in attracting two of the side's newest recruits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.