Tasmania JackJumpers' Jack McVeigh could take a little of the credit in attracting two of the side's newest recruits.
The 203-centimetre small forward has played with Anthony Drmic and Majok Deng previously and was "shooting recruiting messages" ahead of their signings this season.
"In my rookie year at the Adelaide 36ers I was with Majok and then obviously with Drim at the 6ers too," McVeigh said.
"I played with Drim for two years and Jok for a year and I've always stayed in touch with them, so it will be fun to see them down here - I know they're going to thrive."
The pair were signed at opposite ends of the JackJumpers' free agency efforts, with Drmic the first and Deng the last.
"Drim is a competitor, he's coming out there playing hard, getting in those little biffs - he's going to play JackJumper basketball," McVeigh said.
"Majok Deng can score with the best of them, last week he had 38 [points] and 19 [rebounds] in the NBL1 North and last season, he single-handedly beat us at home with one of his scoring outputs.
"He's going to bring some energy, length, it's exciting."
McVeigh spent the NBL off-season playing for Heidelberg in Germany, taking to the court in 13 games and averaging 13.5 points and 4.2 rebounds.
"It was a great new challenge - playing in a new league, experiencing a different culture, being an import and I felt like it definitely helped me mature as a person and as a basketball player so it was a great life experience."
The JackJumpers begin their NBL 2023-24 campaign on September 29 before eventually playing in Launceston on November 4 and 16.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
