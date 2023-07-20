"There's always a rivalry even if it's the first time you play them in the season, the second time, semi final or grand final, I think there's always extra meaning when you play Hawks."
Cavaliers captain Shelby Miller detailed the special nature of this season's Tasmanian Netball League grand final, with a Launceston derby against the Northern Hawks on the cards for the fourth time in five years.
Thanks to their qualifying-final win against the previously two-years unbeaten Hawks, the Cavs return to the big dance following a preliminary-final exit a year ago.
Miller said the squad were hungry to atone for 2022.
"Last year was quite disappointing, having [19-and-unders and opens] knocked out before the grand final, so it definitely put fuel in our bellies to get back and thank goodness we've got both in again," she said.
While Miller herself has experienced sport's longest week before, many of her young teammates had not, and the skipper said coaches Dannie Carstens and Lou Carter as well as herself were looking for ways to keep the nerves down.
"I'm lucky I've got a few grand finals under my belt and I actually love the pressure on the day," she said.
"I spoke to the girls last night at training about how it's actually a privilege to feel the pressure and to be nervous, so to try and flip it into a positive."
For the Hawks, who have reached this step for the sixth time running, co-captain Ash Mawer said their wealth of experience in the big moments will serve the group well.
"There's a lot of girls in our team that have a fair bit of grand-final experience, which is a real positive for our team," she said.
"Because it also helps those girls who probably don't have as much experience, you help them feel more comfortable on the court."
While their six-goal defeat against the Cavs meant the minor premiers had to go the long way around, co-captain Tessa Coote said the side took plenty of positives from the game.
"You always learn something from your losses, we didn't really string four good quarters together," she said.
"It also motivates, we don't like losing, so that motivated us to get the next win."
They did exactly that, belting Cripps Waratah by 25-goals in a performance that served as a perfect launch into the grand final.
"We had a really good start against Cripps, we played our style from the start of the game and we played with confidence and we were relentless," Coote said.
