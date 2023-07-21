Deloraine man fined $1000 for assault

A Deloraine farmhand punched his ex-girlfriend's new partner when he saw the pair together in the front yard of a home, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Bradey John Donald, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault on January 2, 2023.
Police prosecutor Anne Knox said Donald's ex-partner, Amy Preece, was at the home of her new boyfriend's parents when Donald and his mother drove past the house.
READ MORE: Homeless pitch tent in Princes Square
She said Donald yelled out from the passenger seat "Mort you c---" and after the car was stopped he walked back 50 metres to the residence.
His ex-girlfriend tried to de-escalate the situation but he walked past her and punched Martin Claridge in the jaw knocking him to the ground.
When his ex-girlfriend remonstrated he grabbed her by the shirt and pushed her causing her to fall onto her left hand and head on the road.
No medical attention was required by either complainant although both had soreness.
In an interview with police Donald said that he was frustrated when he saw the two complainants together.
Defence counsel Hannah Goss said that Mr Claridge was Donald's cousin and that there had been a history of animosity.
She said he had not gone to the address with any intention of harming Ms Preece who he had parted with six months before.
Ms Goss said the farmhand had no record of violence.
Magistrate Sharon Cure weighed whether Donald ought be fined but have no conviction recorded.
Ms Knox said it was an unprovoked attack which occurred in public in the presence of a number of people.
Ms Cure said that after considering the nature of the incident and the circumstances that a conviction was warranted.
She imposed a $1000 fine and recorded a conviction for two counts of assault.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.