Six years ago, Launceston sisters Christine and Lisa Chandler had a dream of starting an all-vegan food van.
The Good Food Float grew into a bricks and mortar store - VegOut on Charles - and now trades from a bigger shopfront as VegOut on George.
Christine sat down The Examiner to discuss working with family, building community and how to make a quiche without eggs.
What's it like working with your sister?
It's amazing - all of our family is involved. Both our partners contribute to the business in different ways, and before our brother moved away he came down and worked here with us.
My daughter's five and she's in here most days.
I was nine months pregnant with her when we opened up Charles Street - we opened for two days and then I was in hospital and had her.
It's been fantastic to have the flexibility to have my daughter spending time with us and she loves spending time with her Aunty.
She served a customer the other day and the customer was so nice and even gave her a tip.
When Mum and Dad do pop in they're always willing to help out, so we've got such a really good family bond which we love.
Have you always been a chef?
Yes. For many years I've been a chef and worked in different restaurants, my sister's done front-of-house as well as cooking - we do everything.
Prior to doing this I moved around the country working for Compass Group managing corporate cafes.
My apprenticeship when I was younger, I started off at the Gorge restaurant and I was at a few other restaurants around town as well.
I grew up on the West Tamar down towards Greens Beach and from a young age Mum has always had us in the kitchen.
Mum is Filipino so with her culture it's always lots of comfort food, sharing, cooking together and for other people - that's ingrained in us at such a young age.
When people come here, we like to make them feel welcome like it's our home.
A number of Launceston restaurants and cafes started in food vans - what was your journey like?
It was so lovely.
When we were doing Party in the Paddock, Panama and all those festivals we were doing that with Turkish Tukka, Burger Junkie and Small Grain and we're kind of all at the point where we've all got our own little business now.
It's nice because having those festivals and events we've developed relationships with them all.
It's a nice community thing that we still continue to have.
The one thing I love about doing events is you get to know the other small businesses - even the owner of Tio Rico, he's amazing, I've picked his brain at different events and I'll still pop in and buy coffees off him.
I think that's our personality as well because we like to get to know everyone. We always try and bring our family vibe to our surroundings.
What was the inspiration for a plant-based cafe? Are more people experimenting with vegan food?
Prior to starting the business when Lise and I used to go out for dinner we used to struggle to find places that I could eat.
Having dietary requirements I always found that quite difficult, so that's why we cook everything and inspire others to cook as well.
We meet new people every week.
We have our beautiful regular customers that have supported us the past five years, and we get a lot of tourists and people that haven't heard of us that are just coming in to try our food.
We target a lot of people with allergy requirements.
For people that can't eat eggs we can still make a quiche, we make pastries and cakes - we make comfort food that's quite familiar to people.
Some things are nut-free, some are soy-free, gluten-free, we do a few refined sugar-free options ... we try and have that variety of different allergens so we can hopefully feed everyone.
Our motto the whole time we've been a business is 'food for everyone' - we don't like anyone feeling left out or that they can't get something to eat.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
