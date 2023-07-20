Longford coach Mitch Stagg knows his side needs to be better than the last time they met Rocherlea as the pair do battle on Saturday.
The City Tigers overcame their Country counterparts 8.12 (60) to 5.3 (37), which Stagg said was a flattering result.
"In round five we were really, really disappointed with our performance, we were completely outplayed across four quarters," he said.
"To be honest, we're probably lucky to get the margin inside four goals, so for us Saturday is a pretty big game.
"Obviously, with the ladder in the context of the season, I think the sides in the top four for the moment just need to keep winning and we're obviously at home so that's going to advantage us somewhat.
"But if they bring the pressure they did in round five, it's going to be a cracking contest and we certainly need to match that on Saturday if we're going to be any chance of coming out with a victory."
Stagg said Rocherlea stalled his side's forward-50 entries last time they met and also applied plenty of pressure at the source.
With the likes of Jordan Cousens, Jake Smith and Jack Rushton going head-to-head with Josh Frankcombe, Liam Davies and Casey Brown - the battle of the formidable midfields will be crucial.
The winner will go into second spot, with Rocherlea two points clear of Longford going into the weekend.
"Obviously, a win would set us up pretty well, it would let us hold onto second spot and if we keep winning, we've got our fate in our own hands, which is what we're after," coach Josh Ponting said.
"But obviously, we just want to focus on what we need to do on Saturday to get a win and then we'll go from there and worry about the rest afterwards.
"We're looking to build into our best footy and try to implement a few things on Saturday.
"We're going onto a big ground, obviously we play on a fair few small grounds, you don't often get to play on a big ground and hen you get to finals time, you've got to play on big grounds.
"So we're going to use that as a bit of a focus to make sure we try to play some good footy on a big ground."
Stagg said Longford's best on ground from last year's grand final, Michael Larby, may return from a long-term arm injury following a dominant performance in the reserves last week.
He kicked nine goals and won the Spirit of the Game medal for the Make Runs Maxi game, with fellow clubmates Josh Gray and Lachlan Dakin also in line for a return.
In another interesting encounter, top-of-the table Hillwood hosts Bridgenorth as the Sharks aim to snap a two-game losing streak.
Jake Pearce's men have been beaten by Rocherlea and South Launceston in the past two weeks and the Parrots provide a tough test as they aim to impact the top five.
Elsewhere, George Town host South Launceston in a 12.55pm game and Deloraine travel to Scottsdale.
