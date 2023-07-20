This July, more than 50 major buildings and landmarks across Australia are preparing to shine a light on an incurable genetic disorder.
The Launceston Town Hall and Chalmers Church will light up orange on July 22 in recognition of the children and families in the community living with Fragile X syndrome.
Fragile X-associated disorders are a family of inherited conditions caused by alterations to a gene on the X Chromosome.
These disorders include a wide range of physical, intellectual, and behavioural symptoms that can affect people in many different ways.
Approximately 90,000 Australians are impacted by Fragile X in some way, either as carriers of Fragile X or have Fragile X syndrome.
Fragile X syndrome is the leading cause of inherited intellectual disability in the country, affecting about 1 in 4000 males and about 1 in 6000 females.
Outside of Launceston, the campaign will see buildings, bridges, and stadiums lit up orange in Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney in support of the Fragile X community across Australia.
The national light-up is organised by the Fragile X Association of Australia, a registered charity that provides counselling support, referrals, advocacy, education, and information to people affected by Fragile X and to their families and carers.
