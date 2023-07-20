A George Town man unlawfully entered a family's home and attacked another man over an alleged $1500 debt.
Dylan Anthony Clayton, 23, pleaded guilty to trespassing and common assault after appearing at Launceston Magistrates Court on July 20.
Police prosecutor Luke Murfitt-Cowen said two children were in bed when Clayton and three associates entered the home at 2am on April 16, 2023.
Mr Murfitt-Cowen said the group entered the home through the back door, which was unlocked.
The court heard the man was woken by their entry and asked them to leave.
Clayton then pushed the man outside and punched him on the back of the head several times.
"The man covered his head and was bleeding from the mouth and was dizzy," Mr Murfitt-Cowen said.
Mr Murfitt-Cowen said Clayton grabbed the man by the throat, but the man managed to escape and re-entered the house by the front door and called the police.
The court heard Clayton followed the man and smashed four panels of the front door, causing an estimated $1000 worth of damage before fleeing.
Mr Murfitt-Cowen said Clayton messaged the complainant's partner on Facebook the following day, apologising for the previous night. Clayton then went to the house and repaired the panes of glass.
On April 17, 2023, Clayton was arrested by police for the incident.
In a formal police interview, Clayton admitted to trespassing and said although he grabbed the man by the throat and smashed the windows, "[he] did not punch him".
Clayton said the reason for the visit was to "talk about money that was owed".
Defence counsel Matthew Williams said the man was known to Clayton, and the two had gone to school together, but the two "were not friends".
The defence told the court that the complainant allegedly stole $1500 worth of tools from Clayton.
Mr Williams said on the night of the incident, Clayton was "significantly intoxicated," having drunk "approximately 15 beers".
Mr Williams said the "night escalated," and "Clayton decided to confront the complainant over the stolen tools" and "was keen to resolve the matter".
Mr Williams said while two children were home during the incident, they were "not directly exposed".
The court heard that the incident was "out of character," and Clayton was "significantly remorseful," which is why he replaced the smashed windows.
Mr Williams was concerned about the impact a conviction would have on Clayton's ability to coach under-18s football.
Magistrate Ken Stanton told Mr Williams to "not chew gum when giving his submission".
Mr Stanton accepted that Clayton's behaviour was "out of character".
"However, being eligible for a Working With Vulnerable People card to coach sport is the least of your concerns," Mr Stanton said.
"Going to someone's house in the early hours of the morning for the purpose of 'debt collection', with the intention to confront someone with four other people, is not acceptable.
"Even for someone with no relevant prior convictions, you should know imprisonment will be considered."
Mr Stanton adjourned the matter to July 27 and requested that Clayton be assessed for a community correction order.
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
