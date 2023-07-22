Local government reform has been high on the news agenda, with councils sharing their views on amalgamations and major announcements by the government.
Several North Tasmanian council including West Tamar Council, Dorset Council and Northern Midlands Council declared their opposition to amalgamations, with their respective mayors prepared to fight forced mergers.
Others, like the City of Launceston council and Break O'Day council saw some value in amalgamations however Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said the process had to ensure "local voices are not lost".
On July 16, Premier Jeremy Rockliff announced mergers would not be forced and any proposals would be put to the community for their final say.
The Examiner readers were invited to participate in an online poll and give their views on amalgamations. with 64 per cent in favour of mergers.
Of the 103 readers who submitted answers 66 said "yes" while 27 were against the merger and 10 said they were unsure.
A total of 55 readers also took the chance to leave a comment explaining their views.
Those who voted in favour of amalgamations said there were too many councils in the state and said mergers would bring greater "efficiency", reduce duplication and increase cost effectiveness.
"Pure common sense. Far too many councils for our population. Extend large city boundaries," one submission read.
Another reader said the larger councils should consider the benefits merging might bring.
"29 Councils for a small state such as Tasmania with an equally small population is absolutely ludicrous," they said.
"At the very least Launceston, George Town and West Tamar should combine to form a single Tamar Valley Council."
Those who were against mergers said there was not enough information and feared a loss of local identity and increased council rates.
"Amalgamations will cause unemployment," one "no" voter said.
"In many cases increased rates and have people who know nothing about an area making decisions about something they know nothing about."
Another respondent said "Flinders Council and King Island would be out-voted in decisions to be made" while another said they were against fixing a system that "worked well".
"The current situation works well," they said.
"Personal service from smaller councils.
"Lack of neglect to outer towns with closer council head offices."
Those who were undecided said there were many questions unanswered.
"We need change but I'm interested in the advice of people who have been tasked with exploring this in detail," one reader said.
