The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

Launceston regain Colby McKercher for TSL derby against Northern Bombers

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
July 20 2023 - 7:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A cluster of Talent League byes and the conclusion of the under-18 national championships have bolstered Launceston and North Launceston for Saturday's Northern derby.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.