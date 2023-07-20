A cluster of Talent League byes and the conclusion of the under-18 national championships have bolstered Launceston and North Launceston for Saturday's Northern derby.
The two sides regain several talented youngsters, with Launceston's highly-touted draft prospect Colby McKercher making his first TSL appearance this season.
Fellow Allies players James Leake and Arie Schoenmaker return for the Blues, alongside top-tier players Dylan Riley and Jake Hinds, as well as Tasmania Devils captain Thomas Beaumont.
"We're pretty excited about the prospect of having a full range of availability outside of [co-captain] Jobi [Harper]," coach Mitch Thorp said.
"But none of that matters unless we bring great effort and that's another message we've had all week and spoken about.
"Colby and Leakey have trained particularly well this week, Colby's skills around the footy, but also in front of the footy, are really dangerous so we'll expect to see him play a lot forward.
"We've been eyeing off what our strongest side might look like and it comes to fruition over the next month.
"We get the boys for a little period now and we'll have a look at what roles best suit their attacking flair and we'll try and harness that and let them show the world what they've got to offer."
It's not just the Blues making big changes, with Allies member Heath Ollington returning to the Bombers alongside Devils duo Oscar Van Dam and Max Roney and Jack Aherne.
"Heath's obviously played Allies footy and played really well," Cox-Goodyer said.
"He's tough around the contest and just gives us another strong midfield option and can really win a contested ball and I think against a team like Launceston, it's really important.
"Max is a super runner and really, really smart for his age, he's only in his 17th year and he's a great ball-user, great runner so he'll make some good decisions.
"Oscar gives us a bit of versatility in defence, he can play tall, he can play small, uses the ball really well and runs and carries.
"Jack Aherne gives us another option up forward to ideally bring the ball to ground, which is probably something we've struggled with a little bit in the last couple of weeks - opposition intercept marks - and Jack's a great one to fly and give us a contest."
The Blues and the Bombers have split their Northern derby matches so far this season - with Launceston winning the round-one clash by less than a goal and North taking out the most recent contest by 69 points.
Despite coming into Saturday's contest off the back of 10 wins in a row, the week hasn't gone smoothly for the Bombers, with a power outage in Invermay meaning they couldn't train on Wednesday.
"You'd like to think it has a minor impact but if you're at a higher level and when you're a high achiever you want that continuity," Cox-Goodyer said.
"It was going to be, not a taxing session, but a really informative session about a couple of things that I think haven't been quite as good as what they were pre-bye.
"You'd like to think it doesn't mean that much but it's got a slight disadvantage. But at the end of the day, each team goes through its ups and downs and that's just one of the ones that we had to deal with on Wednesday."
The Blues are out to get back on the winners' list after pushing top side Kingborough to their limit last week.
"Footy is a tough game, if you get sat on your backside, you get back up - that was the message to the group," Thorp said.
"We've had strong periods throughout the last four years and periods where we've had to show strong resilience.
"North beat us in a final at home a few years back and we needed to show strong resilience, so a loss in a home-and-away game, while frustrating, in the grand scheme of things might be really strong and galvanising for us."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.