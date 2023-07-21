A Melbourne businessman assaulted a man while checking in to a Launceston hotel after a dispute over an identity card, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Mark William Scaife, 55, of Mount Martha pleaded guilty to a count off assaulting Timothy Dobbins on April 7, 2023 at a Best Western Hotel.
Police prosecutor Luke Murfitt-Cowen said Scaife and Mr Dobbins were both at a reception desk about 10.30pm when Scaife's wife placed her hand over an identity card which she mistakenly thought was hers but actually belonged to Mr Dobbin.
READ MORE: Homeless pitch tent in Princes Square
"The complainant and defendant both grabbed at the card and the complainant said it was his card," he said.
"The defendant suddenly struck the complainant direct on the face with the back of his right hand at close range.
"The defendant then struck him with an open left hand and pushed him into a window and scruffed him by the shirt and held him against a window."
Mr Murfitt-Cowen said that Mr Dobbin received swelling to the lips in the incident but did not require medical attention.
He said that police attended about 11.30pm to see the defendant and his wife and two teenage children leaving the hotel.
The incident was captured on the hotel's CCTV.
Mr Scaife told magistrate Ken Stanton that he overreacted when he believed the individual had lunged towards his wife.
"I felt in fear and reacted without thinking," he said.
He said that he was very protective of his wife and had overreacted.
He said he had released the complainant when he felt the threat was over.
Mr Scaife gave evidence that he was the managing director of a specialist heavy haulage company which dealt in large scale rubber conveyor belts for the mining industry.
He said that a conviction for assault would kill his business and conceded that he had already been excluded from the United States.
"I have never raised my hand to anyone and do not expect to do so again," he said.
Mr Scaife said he was ashamed of his behaviour and submitted a written apology to Mr Dobbin and the court.
"I should never have reacted like I did," he said.
Mr Stanton said the assault was aggravated by the fact that it occurred in a public place in the presence of other people checking in and had lasted in a sustained way.
He said that Scaife used excessive force in defence of another but it was an unreasonable response despite the complainant acting in a hostile disruptive way.
Mr Stanton said the conduct was out of character and accepted Scaife's remorse.
He fined him $700 but did not convict him of the charge.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.