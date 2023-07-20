Bridport will have plenty to celebrate regardless of on-field performance on Saturday with the weekend marking three premiership anniversaries for the club.
The Seagulls' North Eastern Football Union teams of 1973, 1993 and 2013 will converge on Bridport Oval to watch the 2023 side take on East Coast in their NTFA division one round 14 clash.
Trevor Jessup played in the '73 premiership - the Seagulls' first ever - and said Saturday will provide a golden opportunity remember players who had since passed on.
"It's been 50 years and I think we've lost seven former players who are no longer with us, so I hope on the day we can remember them," he said.
For Peter Roozendaal, who was captain-coach of the Bridport '93 flag-winning team, believed the support of the community made the club even more special, mentioning that only three of the 22 players were not residents of the town.
"The footy club represents the whole town and that's one thing we've really tried to do this year, to just be representative of the whole town, not just the football club and the support is great," he said.
Playing-coach of 2013 Troy Milne agreed with the sentiment, adding that a grand final loss against Winnaleah in 2012 made his side's victory even sweeter.
As for their NTFA descendants, the Seagulls have an opportunity to atone for their three-point loss in Pyengana last time out against the Swans.
East Coast, who are coming off a three-goal win against Meander Valley, sit one win out from the top five and will know it is a must-take opportunity with only four rounds remaining.
Elsewhere, UTAS travel to Invermay Park to face Old Launcestonians as they look to build on a gallant 17-point defeat to Perth.
The Magpies will be hoping to move level on points with Lilydale as they host the Suns, while Evandale entertain St Pats.
Old Scotch and Lilydale have the bye.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
