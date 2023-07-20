A Launceston man 'defending his sister's honour' pleaded guilty to assaulting another man in the presence of police outside Irish Murphy's.
Joel James Grubb, 26, pleaded guilty to common assault after appearing at Launceston Magistrates Court on July 20.
Police told the court that on March 24, 2023, Grubb had been drinking alcohol that night and was evicted from the venue when he saw the other man and pushed him in the chest.
The court heard the man fell back and hit his head and was taken by ambulance to the Launceston General Hospital, where no subsequent injuries were found.
The event occurred in the presence of police on patrol at the time.
Defence counsel Grant Tucker said Grubb and the man were known to each other.
Mr Tucker said the man and Grubb's sister had "an altercation" two months before the attack, in January 2023.
The defence told the court that the complainant allegedly assaulted Grubb's sister on the East Coast and Grubb was "defending her honour" on the night of the incident.
The court heard that the incident was "out of character" and "spur of the moment" and that Grubb had no prior convictions.
Following the incident, Mr Tucker said both parties involved did not want to pursue the matter further. However, the police wanted it to proceed.
Mr Tucker said the man had "no subsequent injuries" and that both parties were now on "speaking terms".
Magistrate Ken Stanton said his lack of relevant prior convictions did not make "an act of revenge over a supposed wrong" permissible.
"An act of revenge like this is completely and totally unacceptable," Mr Stanton said.
Mr Stanton said Grub was "very fortunate" the complainant was not seriously hurt, saying the night could have ended "very badly".
"The victim was vulnerable when you pushed him," he said.
"You created a very significant risk where he could have hit his head hard."
Mr Stanton said the incident came at the "public's expense," who had to pay for the associated ambulance and hospital costs.
Mr Stanton acknowledged that it was "a moment of red mist" that was "out of character".
"However, this does not mitigate what happened," he said.
"You cannot take the law into your own hands."
Grubb was convicted and fined $600.
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
