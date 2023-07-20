Police say an investigation into a crash near City Park that left a motorcyclist in hospital is underway and are appealing for witnesses.
A police spokesperson said initial indications were that one of the vehicles involved "may have travelled through a red light".
Traffic was disrupted for about an hour on July 19 after the crash between a blue Holden Barina hatchback and a Triumph motorcycle at the intersection between Cimitiere Street and Lawrence Street, Launceston.
The motorcyclist was taken to Launceston General Hospital in stable condition, and at the time, police said no serious injuries were reported.
The police spokesperson said anybody who saw the crash should contact Launceston police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers Tasmania.
The latest data published by the Department of State Growth, dated to March 2023, shows fatal crashes involving motorcycles have decreased compared to 2022.
Serious injury crashes involving motorcycles have increased by 59 per cent.
Data compiled by the Road Safety Advisory Council shows motorcyclists made up about 37 per cent of serious crash victims.
