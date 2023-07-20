A Tasmania Zoo lion famous for being the "most chill" of his brothers has died aged 16.
Vati, a white African lion who has called Riverside home since 2016, was euthanised on Wednesday after experiencing worsening age-related health issues including arthritis.
Zoo manager Rochelle Penney said vets and keepers had been "doing an awesome job" with his monitoring and medication, but ultimately were forced into making a difficult decision.
The four brothers - Vati, Megalou, Timba and Narky - were born at NSW's Mogo Zoo in 2007 and lived at Canberra's National Zoo for eight years before arriving in Tasmania.
"The boys have always lived together and been together," Ms Penney said.
"When they were at National Zoo and Aquarium they were a little naughty and they were known as 'the Brat Pack'.
"Vati was the most chill in the pack. You'd quite often see him on his platform sleeping or laying in the sun - he had his own platform - whereas the other three would be over somewhere else.
"The keepers will be monitoring the three boys' behaviour and how they handle the situation."
Most male lions live to between 8 and 10 years old in the wild, making Tasmania Zoo's brothers quite the veterans.
Ms Penney said Tasmania Zoo were proud to have kept the brothers healthy and active for so long, but would miss a key member of the 'Brat Pack'.
"He will be greatly missed - not only by staff here and everyone at the zoo," she said.
"Members of the public and annual pass holders - there's lots of people who would know Vati for being Vati."
