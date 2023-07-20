Mitch Thorp, Brad Cox-Goodyer unpack 2023's TSL Northern derbies

Launceston and North Launceston have split the two TSL Northern derbies this season ahead of Saturday's third clash.
Ahead of Saturday's game, Mitch Thorp and Brad Cox-Goodyer reflected on the two match-ups this season.
Thorp: "I think it was a growth opportunity to be honest, our form since [the 69-point loss in round 10] has been quite strong," he said.
"We've been able to have a bit of a longer-term view on the season, we were realistic where we're at, at that point. We've been able to get those 10-12 games into the players that we've needed to and we've been able to progress pretty rapidly.
"The performance on the weekend just gone was relatively strong, so we're tracking in the direction we were hoping the season might. We've put a lot of work into developing a new group, it's certainly a lot of new faces."
Cox-Goodyer: "If you look back at round one, obviously we were in control of the game for the majority of time but just had lapses," he said.
"There's been a few positional changes and personnel changes as well and even game style from that round-one clash, I think we really rectified that the second time we played them and we controlled the game from the start.
"So we've changed a little bit and they've obviously had their ups and downs throughout the year ... last week they were probably in the box seat and should've really beaten Kingborough, so their best is going to be good enough."
Launceston 14.11 (95) d North Launceston 14.7 (91)
GOALS - Launceston: D.Riley 5, S.Cowley, B.Gillow, J.Groenewegen, J.Harper, Jake Hinds, Jayden Hinds, D.Madden, T.McCormack, B.Palfreyman 1
North Launceston: B.Leary, O. Mansell 3, T. Ives, N.Pearce 2, J.Aherne, J.Avent, H.Griffiths, C.Young 1
BEST - Launceston: B.Gillow, D.Riley, B.Palfreyman, Jake Hinds, J.Groenewegen, Jayden Hinds
North Launceston: B.Simpson, A.Lee, B.Mitchell, N.Pearce, O.Mansell, J.Avent
North Launceston 14.12 (96) d Launceston 4.3 (27)
GOALS - North Launceston: B.Cox-Goodyer 5, H.Griffiths, B. Leary 2, J.Aherne, J.Avent, W.Manshanden, J.Rickard, C.Young 1
Launceston: D.Riley 2, B.Gillow, L.Jones 1
BEST - North Launceston: B.Cox-Goodyer, A. Lee, C.Leeflang, M.Nicholas, B.Simpson, W.Manshanden
Launceston: D.Riley, S.Foley, A.Schoenmaker, S.Pfeiffer, Jake Hinds, J.Wheeler
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.