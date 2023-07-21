The concerning silence of bikes and scooters

OUR fresh air and magnificent winter sunshine has brought the health conscious walkers and cyclists out in droves. This is wonderful to see, however, one thing does concern me and that is most bikes and scooters are silent and walkers are often not aware of their existence until they ride past. In some cities in Europe cyclists must ring a bell fitted to their bike as a warning when approaching a pedestrian. I think this is something that should be adopted here and should be a legal requirement just as safety helmets are compulsory. Protection and safety to avoid heartbreaking injury for both cyclists and walkers. If there is a collision, who is at fault and responsible to pick up the pieces and pay the medical costs? Potential tragedy if there was a child involved!
Multiple victims involved here, the walker for their injuries and cyclists, even if not physically hurt are burdened with guilt for the grievous bodily harm they have/may have caused to unsuspecting pedestrians who through no fault of their own fail to hear the cyclist or scooter approaching from behind. I can write this from experience, my husband and I have both almost fallen victim to a silent cyclist!
Suzie Somann-Crawford, East Launceston
THE articles in the The Examiner (July 17) about the terrible heat waves and (un)natural disasters in the northern hemisphere should make everyone of us sit up and take notice.
Scientists have been warning us for decades that the climate collapse will hurt us all and now many are being hurt. How many floods, fires and other unnatural disasters does human induced climate change need to cause for our leaders to start to protect us all?
It's about time our political leaders protect us more than their fossil fuel donors and mates. Do our governments not understand science, or do they value their donors more than their voters?
Sheree MacKinnon, Ranelagh
The Commonwealth games are indeed becoming too expensive for a single city. The solution is obvious: games should be awarded to countries rather than cities, perhaps even in a regular roster system.
The 2022 Birmingham games are held over some 22 venues, not all of which are in Birmingham (eg. Cycling events held in London). Awarded to a country, rather than a city, the venues could be spread over various cities throughout a country: For Australia, even Tasmania could host a venue, for instance the Indoor Games which include Weightlifting, Table Tennis, Boxing and Badminton.
This would represent both a manageable impost on cities and an opportunity for a variety of smaller cities and states to become involved and would be excellent tourism advertising for the whole country.
It's time to update the format before the games are lost completely.
Robert Stonjek, Kings Meadows
THERE'S no doubt Tasmania has deserved its AFL licence for years. However, the current Macquarie Point site should never have been considered, nor is it the appropriate site for a new stadium. This is because there still are many concerns about costly remedial works yet to be undertaken, shared stakeholders' worries, other preferred use of the site and actual questions around the stability of the land base. The site is prime waterfront land which should be utilised for all Tasmanians, not just AFL brain fades. It's interesting to see Premier Rockcliff comment that 7,000 people attending the recent Tasmania v Queensland game showed the excitement and increased favour for a Tasmanian AFL team. How can that be, when it's the same number which recently attended an AFL match at Blundstone Arena? I (like many Tasmanians) say yes to the AFL licence, but absolutely no to the Macquarie Point site, which will burden all Tasmanian taxpayers for years to come, when the true cost and penalties to be paid are actually known.
Raymond Harvey, Claremont
WITH Dan Andrews cancelling the Commonwealth Game because of cost blow out, will this be an omen and repeated by a Tasmanian Premier in regards to the Stadium in the next year or two?
Bob Taylor, Trevallyn
I ONLY recently found out that Salvador Dali designed the wrapper for Chupa Chupa. The exhibition at the dAda mUse Museum is fabulous or maybe astounding is the better description!
Ruth Williams, Sandhill
