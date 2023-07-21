The concerning silence of bikes and scooters

THERE'S no doubt Tasmania has deserved its AFL licence for years. However, the current Macquarie Point site should never have been considered, nor is it the appropriate site for a new stadium. This is because there still are many concerns about costly remedial works yet to be undertaken, shared stakeholders' worries, other preferred use of the site and actual questions around the stability of the land base. The site is prime waterfront land which should be utilised for all Tasmanians, not just AFL brain fades. It's interesting to see Premier Rockcliff comment that 7,000 people attending the recent Tasmania v Queensland game showed the excitement and increased favour for a Tasmanian AFL team. How can that be, when it's the same number which recently attended an AFL match at Blundstone Arena? I (like many Tasmanians) say yes to the AFL licence, but absolutely no to the Macquarie Point site, which will burden all Tasmanian taxpayers for years to come, when the true cost and penalties to be paid are actually known.

