YOUR SAY: The concerning silence of bikes and scooters

July 21 2023 - 11:33am
OUR fresh air and magnificent winter sunshine has brought the health conscious walkers and cyclists out in droves. This is wonderful to see, however, one thing does concern me and that is most bikes and scooters are silent and walkers are often not aware of their existence until they ride past. In some cities in Europe cyclists must ring a bell fitted to their bike as a warning when approaching a pedestrian. I think this is something that should be adopted here and should be a legal requirement just as safety helmets are compulsory. Protection and safety to avoid heartbreaking injury for both cyclists and walkers. If there is a collision, who is at fault and responsible to pick up the pieces and pay the medical costs? Potential tragedy if there was a child involved!

