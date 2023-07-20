Vaping amongst friends: Uptake of young people blows up

As evidence mounts that children and young Tasmanians are taking up vaping at growing rates, a peak advocacy group is calling for urgent action on prevention.
A "recent surge" of vaping in the Tasmanian community has made it difficult for education, treatment and support services to keep up with demand, according to the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs Council of Tasmania (ATDC), but specific state data on vaping use is lacking.
ATDC chief executive Alison Lai said immediate funding for prevention activities, that would aim to reduce the uptake of vaping in Tasmania, were needed.
Ms Lai said proactive education would have a positive impact on the health of Tasmanians, including those who currently vaped or would consider using these products in the future.
She said young people were increasingly taking up the habit when they saw their friends vaping.
Of major concern was a belief amongst young people that vaping was seen as less harmful than other drugs and yet evidence of this is unclear.
A recent position paper by ATDC presented research that showed current and former tobacco smokers believe that vaping is less harmful and less addictive than smoking.
It also found that vapes and e-cigarettes were becoming normalised.
"There is a rising concern that vapes / e-cigarettes are...reintroducing young people to smoking, who would otherwise not have smoked tobacco cigarettes," the paper said.
Data collected in 2021 from the National Health Survey found that 61 per cent of people aged 18 or over had never smoked.
At the same time, one in ten or 9 per cent, had used vaping devices at least once.
Data from the 2019 National Drug Strategy Household Survey suggested vaping and e-cigarette use for young people was on the rise.
In 2016, up to 6.8 per cent of Australians aged 18 to 24 were vaping, and in 2019, this figure increased to 18.7 per cent.
For the 19 to 25 year olds, the numbers jumped from 3.6 per cent to 13.7 per cent.
The ATDC paper said there was a lack of consistent primary prevention activities for vaping and e-cigarettes that target particular risk factors.
"Additionally, there is widespread misinformation and inconsistent messaging in the public regarding these products, that can only be tackled by a consistent health promotion and health literacy response," it said.
"For example, people who "vape" may not call themselves "smokers" but "vapers," which aids in distancing and diverting the conversation of smoking technologies away from nicotine dependency."
It argued for increased investment for research into the social and health impacts of use, immediate action to deliver evidence-based harm-reduction education, and a continued focus on tightening regulation on importation and sales.
This year's federal budget included $737 million for a range of measures to protect against harm caused by tobacco and vaping products.
This included $63 million for a public health information campaign to discourage Australians from taking up vaping and smoking and $30 million to support quitting, including enhanced nicotine cessation education and training among health practitioners.
