House of the Week | Living the dream in innovation and style

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 5
Set on 2.57 hectares of land (on two titles), and overlooking the beautiful Tamar River with views right to the Low Head Light House, this craftsman-built home was designed to capture sunshine, views and sunsets from every room.
Christine Atwell of The Agency, said that while it's "very sunny, warm and captures the views, it's still very private."
"It's a truly beautiful bespoke build," she said.
"The owner employed wonderful local builders, and there is also an extensive use of recycled timber throughout the home.
"But every room in this house was built for the view - and it's beautiful."
The large living room opens to the sundeck for easy entertaining and relaxation. The kitchen features granite bench tops, a solid timber island bench top and quality appliances.
Features of the home include solid timber floors, high ceilings and doorways, and recycled timber features throughout this beautiful home.
There's also the Canadian wood heater, which heats the whole house - with the added bonus of 5.94kw of solar panels to keep those energy bills low.
There are four bedrooms in total, with the main suite offering a huge ensuite and walk-in robe. All bedrooms overlook the Tamar River.
On the ground floor you will find an imposing entrance with hand-built doors adjacent to the huge three bay garage/ workshop area.
The laundry is on ground level and has a third toilet. Another double garage in the grounds houses the Kioti tractor with mowing deck - which is all included in the sale.
Walking distance of the Town Centre, and close to the beautiful beaches of Low Head, this home is only 35 minutes from Launceston.
"It's truly in a great position, being so close to the beach. Plus the sunsets are unbelievably beautiful," Christine said.
George Town offers a wide variety of great facilities, with many and varied interest groups, from gardening to art and music. There's also a fantastic golf course and the new mountain bike tracks.
Please call Chris to arrange your viewing or to gather more information. Properties like this don't stay on the market for long, so get in quick to see it for yourself.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
