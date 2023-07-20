The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston's first Nando's store could hinge on Coles development

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
July 20 2023 - 3:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Wellington Street site could be the new home of Launceston's first Nando's store. Pictures by Paul Scambler, Google Maps
A Wellington Street site could be the new home of Launceston's first Nando's store. Pictures by Paul Scambler, Google Maps

Supermarket giant Coles may hold the key to unlocking Launceston's first Nando's store.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.