School Holiday Program: Super Solar System
21 July
Shoot off into space as we learn all about the solar system, creating our own scale models and exploring our galaxy. Activity for children aged 6 to 12.
Tickets are $15.
Bookings via Eventbrite.
From 10:30-12:30pm at QVMAG Inveresk.
Neil Diamond, Hot August Night, The Concert
21 July
Peter Byrne and a 30-piece Symphony Orchestra will bring Neil Diamond to the Princess Theatre this July to celebrate the legendary' Hot August Night' recording.
Featuring classic songs Crunchy Granola Suite, Cherry Cherry, Sweet Caroline, and I Am I Said.
With the Tasmania Pops Orchestra, Peter will re-enact every song from the album as Diamond recorded it in 1972.
Precious: Tasmanian Contemporary Jewellers in Conversation
22 July
The Precious exhibition at QVMAG celebrates Tasmanian contemporary jewellery practice.
Join us to discover how the artists involved shape all the different material into wearable ideas and emotions.
Where do they work? How? What material do they use? Why? What inspires them?
Hear from Janine Combes, Carl Noonan, Sean O'Connell, Shauna Mayben, Anita Dineen, Vicki West, Kate Case as they share details on their practice in the intimate setting of the Art Gallery at Royal Park.
Free event.
Launceston Geek Market
22 July
The Geek Market is back.
Come along to St. Ailbes Hall, at 46 Margaret Street to support local artists, stores, businesses and individuals and find yourself some unique wares and one-chance bargains.
The market will be running from 10am to 4pm, with a gold coin entry fee.
Free to TasPop members. Be on the lookout for geeky jewellery, handmade plushies, prints and anime.
An Evening With The Late John Cleese - Launceston
24 July
Legend of comedy and founding member of British comedy troupe Monty Python, John Cleese, is on his way to Australia.
John will be reporting on his experiences in the afterlife and what the audience can expect when they get there.
Cleese is best known for his hijinks in Monty Python and the Holy Grail, The Life of Brian and Fawlty Towers.
Showing at the Princess Theatre.
Launceston's Historic Churches and Parks Walk
26 July
The Launceston Ramblers Club is holding another "Come & Try" walk on Wednesday 26th July.
Commencing at Invermay, this easy and level 8km walk will visit 10 churches and four parks.
Some churches may be open for the group to view their interiors.
Learn some historical facts of each place visited. BYO lunch will be enjoyed in one of the parks.
Enquiries and RSVP by Tuesday 25th July to launcestonramblers@gmail.com
Winnie the Pooh the Musical
26-27 July
Disney's iconic Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robinson and the beloved creatures of the Hundred-Acre-Wood have come to life in a stage musical adaptation featuring life-size puppetry for audiences of all ages.
Inspired by the beloved books by A.A.Milne and the classic Disney featurettes, Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation comes to Launceston after shows in New York, London and Chicago.
Fans of all ages will love seeing Pooh and his friends at the Princess Theatre on from July 26 to 27. Tickets available online.
History after Dark
28 July
With a collection in development for over 180-plus years, many objects within the QVMAG collection hold dark histories, with stories to match.
Not for the faint hearted, the History After Dark tour will have you exploring the darker aspects of history that are often overlooked and learning about the strange and eerie objects that have been preserved over time.
Whether you're a history buff or simply curious about the darker side of human history, this tour is one experience not to be missed. 7pm at QVMAG Inveresk.
Launceston Night Market
28 July
An alfresco market with food, drinks, local Tasmanian producers, entertainers & musicians.
Come along with your family and friends. Have fund and support local businesses in your community.
There'll be live bands, diverse line dancers, salsa, tango and belly dancers.
An extensive range of food stalls including Spanish, Afghan, Thai, Malay, Indonesian, Indian, desserts and local wine, cider and beer.
agriCULTURED 2023
3-6 August
Tickets for agriCULTURED 2023 are now open.
Join us for a memorable gastronomic adventure that unites agriculture, art, music, and community.
Experience the captivating beauty of Tasmania, engage with passionate local producers, and savour mouth-watering dishes from the finest chefs in our region.
Fire and Fog
4-5 August
When the weather turns cold, the city warms up. Embrace the winter chill with Fire & Fog - an event that brings people together to un-hibernate, enjoy each other's company and celebrate what makes the cool season in Tasmania so special.
Fire pits, live music, performances and some of the best food and drink that Launceston has to offer will come together for two nights only on the 4th & 5th of August in Civic Square.
There will also be activities for the kids, so bring the whole family along for this twilight celebration of all the best parts of winter.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
