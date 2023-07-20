A man who took a ute on a joyride and was behind multiple vehicle break-ins at UTAS is on the hook for thousands in damages.
Dylan John Robert Digney, 24, pleaded guilty to several charges including motor vehicle stealing, evading police and burglary, and appeared at Launceston Magistrates Court on July 19 to learn his fate.
This, however, was delayed.
READ MORE: Homeless pitch tent in Princes Square
Police prosecutors told the court that about 3.45pm on 20 February, 2023 a woman stopped at Shell Coles Express at Invermay and left her keys in a white Ford Ranger ute while paying for fuel.
At this point Digney, who was disqualified from driving at the time, was recorded on CCTV walking south on Invermay Road before getting in the vehicle and driving away.
Police told the court the ute was then seen by officers parked at Peel Street West, Summerhill about 10.40pm, with police pulling in front of the vehicle and turning on their lights.
At that point, the ute reversed rapidly and drove away at speed with police disengaging from the pursuit as Digney accelerated beyond 100kmh - by his own admission "around about 120kmh".
Digney later made himself known to police, and the court heard how in an interview the man said he "saw a free car sitting there, jumped in and took off" and the high speed was to "get the cops off his back".
The ute was later found near Hargrave Crescent, Mayfield.
The court then heard the vehicle-related crimes did not stop there, as Digney was later involved in a series of car break-ins at the UTAS Newnham campus on March 2, 2023.
Digney and an unnamed accomplice smashed windows on three cars - a Mercedes, a Subaru Forester and a Mazda 2 and stole a variety of items.
These included Adidas sneakers, blue Crocs shoes and a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses, with the value of damage and stolen goods totalling $1870.
Police told the court in this case Digney refused an interview after being apprehended, however he admitted in body-worn camera footage that he had broken into the vehicles but the other person "made him do it".
The court heard Digney had also shoplifted several times, with items ranging from a down jacket from Anaconda Launceston and meat from Coles at Kings Meadows.
Defence counsel James Oxley said Digney was "hugely embarrassed" by his offending and many of his actions could be explained by desperation.
Mr Oxley said Digney and his partner had been transient for a time starting in late 2022, living in hotels and as such he stole due to a lack of money.
The defence also said those close to Digney had noticed his "situation unravelling" as the man began using methylamphetamine "almost every day" but he had since reduced his use.
Mr Oxley said the prior driving disqualification had been a "major handbrake" on Digney's ability to find work, which had further impacts on his mental wellbeing.
"He doesn't believe the behaviour reflects who he is," Mr Oxley said.
Magistrate Simon Brown agreed with the prosecution that Digney would have to reimburse those he stole from, but adjourned the matter for sentencing to July 21.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.