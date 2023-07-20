The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Review: COIL at the Earl Arts Centre is a video store love letter

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated July 20 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COIL's lead performer and co-creator Steve Wilson-Alexander. Picture: supplied
COIL's lead performer and co-creator Steve Wilson-Alexander. Picture: supplied

The video shop is dead and we have killed it, proclaims the intriguing "live cinema" experience COIL. And, although that revelation may not shock, the answer to what we lost in the bargain might.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.