The video shop is dead and we have killed it, proclaims the intriguing "live cinema" experience COIL. And, although that revelation may not shock, the answer to what we lost in the bargain might.
A self-referential, meta stage-play - showing July 20 at the Early Arts Centre, Launceston - COIL is in the first instance an intimate, comic and wistfully nostalgic dissection of the enchanted realm of the video store. In the second, it is a jury-rigged, technical achievement.
Within the confines of a video store - its shelves packed with the filmic sweep, from North by North West to The Thing - COIL tasks its three performers to dash across the stage in effort to craft an entire film through "movie magic".
Using a quite literally mashed together camera-setup - the aforementioned jury-rigging, which includes a gaming console remote - camera operator Solomon Thomas, himself a faux-performer, follows lead and co-creater Steve Wilson-Alexander as he plays a fictionalised version of himself and every other role in the film.
Wilson-Alexander speaks directly to the audience in a soliloquy on the death of the video store and the passing of time, for much of the performance - made far cheerier than one would expect. In between, he films quick scenes to camera, which display on a large screen by the stage.
Come halfway, the re-ordered snapshots from the first portion are looped back, with Wilson-Alexander speaking to himself to complete the film. The product is frantic and surprisingly tender.
And, if that weren't complex enough, there are more layers to COIL, ones which unveil themselves as the production progresses. What's miraculous, though, is the experience never confuses.
As an artistic venture, "live cinema" is an intriguing experiment, and COIL is its perfect vehicle. The medium to express the death of the video store? Film, of course. How to make it interesting? The filming process should be a live play.
But, it would be remiss not to mention the production's heart. COIL is a nostalgic artwork, desperately forlorn for the past. Much of the inspiration for its story comes from Wilson-Alexander's local store, Leading Edge Video in Thirroul, which closed in 2020.
A wider question brews in COIL's denouement: was the video store replaced with something meaningful? Are theatre, bookstores and record shops condemned to the same fate? And, philosophically, is longing for the past a way to live?
Should we return the late Video Ezy cassettes of our memories and look towards our future?
COIL will show once more at the Earl Arts Centre on Thursday, July 20, from 7.30pm. Tickets available at the Theatre North website.
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
