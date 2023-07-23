A $4.7 billion package aimed at easing early education costs is being offset by growing childcare centre fees, opposition early childhood spokeswoman Angie Bell says.
About 1.2 million Australian families, including 22,000 families in Tasmania, are expected to benefit from July 1 changes lifting the maximum child care subsidy rate to 90 per cent.
Early Childhood Education Minister Dr Anne Aly said the federal government's increased child care subsidy and strengthened paid parental leave would help empower families to "make the choices that work best for them".
She said the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission was closely monitoring child care fees following the changes.
"Fees have been going up for many years - that's why we're taking action and have commissioned the ACCC to look at the factors driving costs in the early childhood education and care sector," Dr Aly said.
"I look forward to receiving the Commission's final report which will set out what more can be done to keep fees in check and out of pocket costs down for families."
Visiting Hagley Farm School last week, Ms Bell said cost of living pressures and childcare centre waitlists meant it was still difficult for many families to access childcare.
"The Albanese government promised Australian families they'd be better off under them and we haven't seen that materialise," Ms Bell said.
"We've seen $4.7 billion of funding for extra child care subsidy, but what's happening is centres are raising their prices because of the cost of living crisis we find ourselves in and families are finding they're no better off.
"That's a big disappointment for those families who are in a cost of living crisis."
Not-for-profit Thrive Group Tasmania runs 15 childcare services across the state, including eight early learning programs and six outside school hours care programs.
Thrive director of children's services Sebastian Tuttle said while the organisation's fees had not recently risen, an increase was inevitable.
"We haven't yet - there will be a fee increase," he said.
"Happily we're nowhere near the average at the moment and we do our best to keep all our fees below the hourly cap rate."
Mr Tuttle said one of Thrive's biggest challenges was finding enough staff.
Program servicing the 0-2 age bracket account for a major chunk of demand nationwide, but are the hardest to service due ratio requirements of one adult to every four children.
"One of the biggest problems for us is we have some services that could take more children - we don't have educators to take more children," Mr Tuttle said.
Ms Bell said she was putting together the opposition policy while visiting providers across the country.
"We're listening to educators, parents and providers to try and come up with the policy solutions that are steeped in fact and data."
Hamish Geale
