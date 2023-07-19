The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Tasmania's digital inclusion rate lowest in Australia

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
July 20 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania's digital inclusion score remains 3.2 points behind the national average and the lowest of all states. File picture
Tasmania's digital inclusion score remains 3.2 points behind the national average and the lowest of all states. File picture

For the sixth time since 2016, Tasmania is once again the most digitally disadvantaged state in the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.