For the sixth time since 2016, Tasmania is once again the most digitally disadvantaged state in the country.
The 2022 Australian Digital Inclusion Index (ADII) found an estimated 54,000 Tasmanians are highly excluded from the digital world, while one in four Tasmanians is "locked out" from fully participating in economic, social, and community life.
According to the report, "digital inclusion" is defined as "making full use of digital technologies and the benefits they bring while avoiding their potential negative consequences".
Tasmanian Council of Social Service (TasCOSS) chief executive Adrienne Picone said the report demonstrated the impact technology has on daily life.
"Our digital inclusion score remains 3.2 points behind the national average and the lowest of all states," Ms Picone said.
"Digital access and the ability to use digital technologies is an essential part of daily life, in much the same way as access to other essential services such as electricity and water.
"Whether you're looking for work, accessing government services, engaging in education or training, paying bills, or connecting with your community and friends, so much of what we do day-to-day relies on a secure internet connection and the skills to navigate the web."
Ms Picone said more could be done to improve Tasmania's digital inclusion rates, such as introducing a telecommunications concession for low-income households.
"Closing the digital divide requires a long-term investment, particularly in relation to digital skills and affordability for people on low incomes," she said.
Primary Industries and Water Minister Jo Palmer said she recognised there are barriers to becoming digitally connected.
"We know if you are not connected digitally and if you struggle when it comes to advances in technology, it can be really difficult to exist in today's world," Mrs Palmer said.
"Our government has done quite a bit in this space; we've got digital and technology training opportunities in over 50 libraries across Tasmania.
"We're making sure that in our regional and rural areas, people do not have to travel great distances to access that support."
